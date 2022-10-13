Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    T20 World Cup 2022: Star-studded India lose second warm-up game to Western Australia by 36 runs

    India's star-studded batting line-up belied expectations as the team lost to Western Australia by 36 runs in its second T20 World Cup warm-up match in Perth on Thursday. 

    T20 World Cup 2022: Star-studded India lose second warm-up game to Western Australia by 36 runs snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 6:11 PM IST

    India fell to Western Australia by 36 runs in its second T20 World Cup warm-up game on Thursday, despite having a star-studded batting lineup. Inaugural edition champions India laboured to 132 for eight in 20 overs, chasing 169. India won the first warm-up game by a margin of 13 runs.

    Western Australia reached 168 for eight in the allotted 20 overs thanks to D'Arcy Short's 52 off 38 deliveries and Nick Hobson's 64 off 41 deliveries.

    With three wickets in an over, R Ashwin was the best bowler for India. While under fire Harshal Patel returned with neat figures of 27 for two in four overs, and pacer Arshdeep Singh once more impressed in his three overs. India had trouble catching up to the runs on the fast WACA surface.

    Also read: Women's IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023

    India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav did not come out to bat. 

    Both Rohit and Kohli fielded during West Australia's innings. Rishabh Pant (9) opened the batting alongside stand-in captain K L Rahul whose 74 off 45 balls went in vain. None of the other Indian batters could make an impact in the innings. 

    Batting at three, Deepak Hooda perished after making 6 off 9 balls. Hardik Pandya began with a couple of sixes before being dismissed for 17 off 9 balls. 

    The designated finisher in the Indian team, Dinesh Karthik struggled to a 14-ball 10. India are camped in Perth ahead of the T20 World Cup to get used to the pace and bounce. 

    The squad now moves to Brisbane for the warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 respectively. 

    They open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne. 

    Also read: ICC Rankings: Suryakumar retains 2nd spot in T20Is; Dhawan, Kohli, Rohit drop in ODIs

    Brief scores: 

    Western Australia 168/8 in 20 overs (D'arcy Short 52, Nick Hobson 64; R Ashwin 3/32, Harshal Patel 2/27). 
    India 132/8 in 20 overs ( K L Rahul 74; Lance Morris 2/23).

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 3:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka's victory dance after last-ball thriller against Pakistan wins hearts final against india snt

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka's victory dance after last-ball thriller against Pakistan wins hearts

    Womens IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023-ayh

    Women's IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023

    Womens Asia Cup 2022 semi-final, India vs Thailand, IND vs THA: I am more confident about my game now but will keep working - Harmanpreet Kaur-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: 'I'm more confident about my game now but will keep working' - Harmanpreet

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: India thumps Thailand by 74 runs to enter Final comfortably, fans delighted-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India thumps Thailand by 74 runs to enter Final comfortably, fans delighted

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23 ODIs: The 5 learnings from the series-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23 ODIs: 5 learnings from the series

    Recent Stories

    ICC World Cup 2023: How much would BCCI lose if Indian government denies ICC tax exemption?-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: How much would BCCI lose if Indian government denies ICC tax exemption?

    Support side gigs not dual employment Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on moonlighting firing gcw

    Support side gigs not dual employment: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on moonlighting firing

    6 tips that make sex it less painful and more pleasurable for the first time sur

    6 tips that make sex less painful and more pleasurable for the first time

    Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects plea for carbon dating of 'shivling' AJR

    Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects plea for carbon dating of 'shivling'

    football europa league Cristiano Ronaldo impressed with Francis Uzoho heroics fans ask Man United to sign the Omonia goalkeeper snt

    Ronaldo impressed with Uzoho's heroics; fans ask Man United to sign the Omonia goalkeeper

    Recent Videos

    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Video Icon
    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon