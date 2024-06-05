Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 WC 2024: BCCI's Jay Shah sends message to India ahead of Ireland clash; says let's bring this trophy home

    Team India steps onto the field for their first T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York on Wednesday, facing off against a formidable Ireland team that has shown significant improvement in recent times.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign opener against Ireland in New York, BCCI's secretary Jay Shah sent an encouraging message to the Men in Blue on Wednesday. The Indian squad steps onto the field for their first match in mega event on American soil, facing off against a formidable Ireland team that has shown significant improvement in recent times.

    In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Shah posted a poster of Rohit Sharma and Co. with the words 'Best of Luck Team India' etched on it. "Let's bring this home... Jai Hind," captioned the BCCI secretary.

    With the experience gained from their performances in the IPL, the Indian players are eager to unite as a cohesive unit, aiming to shatter their ICC trophy drought and deliver a strong performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. Led by Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, the team is brimming with talent, and their challenge lies in crafting a winning combination.

    Contrary to expectations, Ireland has showcased remarkable cricketing prowess in recent years, evidenced by their notable victory over Pakistan in the preceding series ahead of the T20 World Cup. Despite falling short in the series against Babar Azam's squad, they demonstrated resilience with both bat and ball, keeping the contest intense until the end. The likes of Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, and Josh Little boast considerable stature in the T20 format, poised to grace the Nassau County stadium with their presence, harboring hopes of orchestrating a significant upset

    India's team composition holds pivotal importance, evident from the insights gleaned from their warm-up encounter against Bangladesh, offering fans a glimpse into their anticipated approach for the T20 World Cup. Rishabh Pant's deployment at No.3 emerged as a surprising yet effective tactical move, yielding substantial dividends against Bangladesh. Hardik Pandya's resurgence to form served as a delightful spectacle for Indian cricket aficionados, marking a stark contrast to his forgettable IPL 2024 campaign. Displaying shades of his earlier Mumbai Indians' prowess as a destructive finisher, Pandya also made a notable contribution with the ball.

    In the bowling department, the unit appeared robust, led by pace maestro Jasprit Bumrah, complemented by Arshdeep Singh's commendable support. Notably absent from the lineup was the illustrious Virat Kohli, who, despite joining the team late, has been diligently toiling behind the scenes to acclimate himself following a stellar IPL 2024 stint. Kohli's intense net session on June 3, wherein he faced the team's premier bowlers, hinted at his fine form.

    While numerous indicators favor an Indian triumph, Ireland is poised to demonstrate their mettle against cricket's elite. Boasting a formidable bowling arsenal brimming with variety, the Irish squad poses a potential challenge that could unsettle the Indian team.

    To date, Ireland has yet to secure a victory against India in a T20I encounter. Across eight matches between the two sides, India has emerged triumphant on seven occasions, with one match ending in a washout. The most recent clash in the T20 World Cup dates back to 2009, where India clinched a convincing 8-wicket victory over Ireland.

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
