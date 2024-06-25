T20 WC 2024, AFG beat BAN: 'Deserves Oscar'-Gulbadin Naib's fake injury to waste time sparks meme fest (WATCH)

Afghanistan qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Bangladesh by eight runs in the rain-hit final Super 8 game in Kingstown on Tuesday.

In a must-win encounter marred by frequent rain interruptions, Afghanistan posted 115 for 5 in their 20 overs. The match was reduced to 19 overs per side due to the inclement weather, setting Bangladesh a revised target of 114. Afghanistan's bowlers then dismissed Bangladesh for 105 in 17.5 overs.

This result eliminated former champions Australia, whose slim chances of progressing hinged on a Bangladesh win. Afghanistan will face South Africa in the semifinals on June 27.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 55-ball 43. Rishab Hossain's impressive 3/26 helped restrict Afghanistan to 115 for 5. In response, Litton Das's valiant unbeaten 54 off 49 balls was not enough to secure a win for Bangladesh.

Following this win, Gulbadin Naib's antics following a purported hamstring injury while fielding at slips during a crucial moment in the match against Bangladesh have ignited a debate in the commentary box, with Simon Doull criticizing the Afghanistan all-rounder.

This incident occurred just before another rain delay in the match, with the game finely balanced. At that point, Bangladesh were 81 for 7, trailing by 2 runs on the DLS score.

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott had sent a message to the players to slow things down, which led to Naib suddenly clutching his hamstring and falling to the ground. This move even frustrated Rashid Khan, who repeatedly asked the all-rounder what had happened. As the covers came on, Naib was seen being helped off the field.

Doull expressed his frustration openly, condemning Naib's antics as unacceptable. "The coach sends a message out to say Slow it down, Slow it down and the first slip just dives on the ground needlessly. That is unacceptable. Gone off anyway. I get that might have gone off anyway for the rain," said Doull.

Even Litton Das found the situation amusing, as he was seen discussing it with Mohammad Nabi. When the video was replayed, the commentary box erupted in laughter, with Pommie Mbengwa jokingly asking, "Oscar, Emmy?" and Doull asserting, "match fee gone."

Naib did not return to the field when the game resumed, with Najibullah taking his place temporarily. However, Naib rejoined the action shortly after and even bowled the 15th over.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with the incident, with numerous netizens posting memes to share their views on the controversial moment during Afghanistan's win over Bangladesh, which resulted in Australia being knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2024:

