  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Shahrukh Khan's last ball six hands Tamil Nadu title win vs Karnataka (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu produced a thrilling performance to edge past Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 final. It was the last ball six from Shahrukh Khan that got the job done.

    Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Shahrukh Khan's final ball six hand Tamil Nadu title win vs Karnataka (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 7:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a clinical and photo finish, Tamil Nadu came up with a nail-biting yet splendid performance to tame Karnataka in the final of the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi on Monday. The match went until the final ball, while a six off Shahrukh Khan sealed the deal for TN.

    Winning the toss, TN skipper Vijay Shankar elected to field, as Karnataka posted an average total of 151/7, with Abhinav Manohar being the top scorer of 46. At the same time, Praveen Dubey contributed decently with 33, while spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore claimed three wickets.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - A look at the records scripted in 3rd T20I as India registers 3-0 clean sweep

    In reply, opener Narayan Jagadeesan played a conducive knock of 41. While 12 was needed off the final six deliveries, medium-pacer Prateek Jain did well, with five required off the final delivery, as Shahrukh plundered it to the stands to send the TN dugout jubilant, winning by four wickets. For Karnataka, spinner KC Cariappa claimed a couple. Below is the winning moment video:

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni watched the game too, as the franchise shared a picture of the same on its social media handles, where he is seen glued to the television set. CSK captioned it, "Fini 𝙎𝙚𝙚 ing off in sty7e! 💛".
    Brief scores: Karnataka 151/7 (Manohar- 46; Dubey- 33; Sai Kishore- 3/12) lost to Tamil Nadu (Jagadeesan- 41, Shahrukh- 33*; Cariappa- 2/23) by four wickets.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unmukt Chand gets married (Check pictures)-ayh

    Unmukt Chand gets married (Check pictures)

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Jubilant Twitter celebrates as Men in Blue complete 3-0 clean sweep over Kiwis-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Jubilant Twitter celebrates as Men in Blue complete 3-0 clean sweep over Kiwis

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat in 3rd T20I, Avesh Khan's debut delayed-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma opts to bat in 3rd T20I, Avesh Khan's debut delayed

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 3rd T20I Preview: Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming details-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: As Men in Blue eye clean sweep, Kiwis play for pride

    Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings skipper answers this million-dollar question

    Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2022? The Chennai Super Kings skipper answers this million-dollar question

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra to part ways with hubby Nick Jonas? Find out details inside drv

    Priyanka Chopra to part ways with hubby Nick Jonas? Find out details inside

    RBI warns co-operative societies against using bank, banker in their names-dnm

    RBI warns co-operative societies against using ‘bank’, ‘banker’ in their names

    Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 for every woman if AAP voted to power-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1,000 for every woman if AAP voted to power

    Urfi Javed does it again; seen in an ATROCIOUS dress at airport drb

    Urfi Javed does it again; seen in an ATROCIOUS dress at airport

    Unmukt Chand gets married (Check pictures)-ayh

    Unmukt Chand gets married (Check pictures)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara SCJ

    [EXCLUSIVE] : Seema, Manukriti Pahwa, Anup Thapa open up on toxic masculinity and on Ye Mard Bechara

    Video Icon
    Former US President Donald Trump awarded 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo by South Korea martial arts organisation kukkiwon

    Former US President Donald Trump awarded honorary 9th Dan Black Belt in Taekwondo

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    [Exclusive] Zoya Factor writer Anuja Chauhan opens up on her struggles and on Raj Babbar's Dil Bekaraar

    Video Icon
    India IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru-dnm

    India's IT capital flooded: Over 600 apartment dwellers rescued using boats in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Apuia basking in the spotlight, speaks on joining Mumbai City and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon