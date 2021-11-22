Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Shahrukh Khan's last ball six hands Tamil Nadu title win vs Karnataka (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu produced a thrilling performance to edge past Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 final. It was the last ball six from Shahrukh Khan that got the job done.

Winning the toss, TN skipper Vijay Shankar elected to field, as Karnataka posted an average total of 151/7, with Abhinav Manohar being the top scorer of 46. At the same time, Praveen Dubey contributed decently with 33, while spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore claimed three wickets.

In reply, opener Narayan Jagadeesan played a conducive knock of 41. While 12 was needed off the final six deliveries, medium-pacer Prateek Jain did well, with five required off the final delivery, as Shahrukh plundered it to the stands to send the TN dugout jubilant, winning by four wickets. For Karnataka, spinner KC Cariappa claimed a couple. Below is the winning moment video:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni watched the game too, as the franchise shared a picture of the same on its social media handles, where he is seen glued to the television set. CSK captioned it, "Fini 𝙎𝙚𝙚 ing off in sty7e! 💛".

Brief scores: Karnataka 151/7 (Manohar- 46; Dubey- 33; Sai Kishore- 3/12) lost to Tamil Nadu (Jagadeesan- 41, Shahrukh- 33*; Cariappa- 2/23) by four wickets.