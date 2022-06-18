'Such a happy moment' - Shah Rukh Khan elated on having TKR women's team for CPL

The Caribbean Premier League will be launching its women's version of the sport. Meanwhile, Trinbago Knight Riders will have its women's team, while owner Shah Rukh Khan is exhilarated by it.

In what can be considered a breakthrough for Windies Cricket, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is all set to have its women's tournament this year. As for the teams, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) franchise will also have a women's team under its banner. The franchise is owned by the Knight Riders group, which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) principally owns. The inaugural Women's CPL starts on August 30. Besides TKR, the other two franchises in the tournament happen to be Barbados Royals (BR) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW). At the same time, the competition is set to run parallelly alongside the men's CPL.

Meanwhile, SRK was elated on having his TKR women's side in the CPL, as he tweeted a post that read, "This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders & of course, the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see this live!!" It happens to be the Knight Riders group's first-ever women's team.

While Deandra Dottin will lead TKR, the BR and GAW will be captained by Hayley Matthews and Stefanie Taylor, respectively. "The teams have been drafted from a pool of players that was put together by the Cricket West Indies selection committee, and the 33 cricketers picked to represent the best talent from across the region with the squads full of experienced internationals as well as the next generation of female players," affirmed CPL in a statement.

As for the TKR franchise, Director Venky Mysore stated, "We are proud to announce our first women's team under the Knight Riders banner and are eagerly looking forward to watching the ladies represent TKR in the inaugural Women's T20 competition in this year's Caribbean Premier League."

"We are always most supportive of such initiatives and are continuously looking to expand the sport across the globe and demographics. We are therefore particularly thrilled to support the launch of women's T20 in the Caribbean and would like to congratulate and thank CWI and CPL for taking the initiative to launch the Women's editions this year," concluded Mysore.