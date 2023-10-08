Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk scores fastest century in 50 over format, breaks Ab de Villiers' record

    Jake Fraser-McGurk managed to score a whirlwind ton from just 29 balls thus breaking multiple records in the 50-over format. Jake Fraser-McGurk now holds the record for hitting the fastest century in a 50-over game. 

    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 6:15 PM IST

    Jake Fraser-McGurk broke many records through his all-explosive batting against Tasmania on Sunday in the Marsh One-Day Cup 2023-24. He also overtook Ab de Villiers as the batter to hit the fastest century in List A cricket (50 over) history.  

    South Australia were chasing a humongous score against Tasmania. Even Tasmania batted very well on the flat deck scoring 435 runs in 50 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk unleashed his batting prowess from the third over in the second inning.

    He scored 32 runs off Sam Rainbird which marked the onset of the Jake Fraser-McGurk storm. It was a quality inning that put a relentless presence on the Tasmanian bowlers. It looked like South Australia would chase down the score easily with Jake Fraser-McGurk on the crease.

    The Australian list A player smashed a ton in just 29 balls breaking all the available records in the 50-over game. He smashed his half-century in just 18 balls to set a new mark for the fastest half-century in Australia's one-day domestic competition. Glenn Maxwell held the record previously by scoring 50 runs off 19 balls. 

    Jake Fraser-McGurk overtook Ab de Villiers as the South African previously held the record for the fastest hundred in a 50-over game. The former South Africa international reached his hundred in 31 balls against West Indies in 2015 through effortless hitting. However, Jake Fraser-McGurk has gone one step ahead of that record by scoring a ton in just 29 balls.

    His whirlwind inning involved 10 fours and 13 sixes as he got out for 125 runs from 38 balls. However, despite such a fantastic start, South Australia fell short of the target as they were done for 398 runs. Tasmania won the score fest by 37 runs on Sunday.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 6:18 PM IST
