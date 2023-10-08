South Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk scores fastest century in 50 over format, breaks Ab de Villiers' record

Jake Fraser-McGurk managed to score a whirlwind ton from just 29 balls thus breaking multiple records in the 50-over format. Jake Fraser-McGurk now holds the record for hitting the fastest century in a 50-over game.

Jake Fraser-McGurk broke many records through his all-explosive batting against Tasmania on Sunday in the Marsh One-Day Cup 2023-24. He also overtook Ab de Villiers as the batter to hit the fastest century in List A cricket (50 over) history.

South Australia were chasing a humongous score against Tasmania. Even Tasmania batted very well on the flat deck scoring 435 runs in 50 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk unleashed his batting prowess from the third over in the second inning.

He scored 32 runs off Sam Rainbird which marked the onset of the Jake Fraser-McGurk storm. It was a quality inning that put a relentless presence on the Tasmanian bowlers. It looked like South Australia would chase down the score easily with Jake Fraser-McGurk on the crease.

The Australian list A player smashed a ton in just 29 balls breaking all the available records in the 50-over game. He smashed his half-century in just 18 balls to set a new mark for the fastest half-century in Australia's one-day domestic competition. Glenn Maxwell held the record previously by scoring 50 runs off 19 balls.

Jake Fraser-McGurk overtook Ab de Villiers as the South African previously held the record for the fastest hundred in a 50-over game. The former South Africa international reached his hundred in 31 balls against West Indies in 2015 through effortless hitting. However, Jake Fraser-McGurk has gone one step ahead of that record by scoring a ton in just 29 balls.

His whirlwind inning involved 10 fours and 13 sixes as he got out for 125 runs from 38 balls. However, despite such a fantastic start, South Australia fell short of the target as they were done for 398 runs. Tasmania won the score fest by 37 runs on Sunday.