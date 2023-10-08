Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami on the verge of monumental records

    In the highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023, two Indian cricket stars, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami, stand on the verge of achieving monumental records.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    As India embarks on its quest for World Cup glory, the team aims to make a strong start. Since their last World Cup triumph in 2011, India has secured just one ICC title, the 2013 Champions Trophy. Before Rohit Sharma and his squad embark on this journey, let's take a closer look at the impressive records that could be within reach for these players during this mega event.

    1 - Rohit Sharma is also in contention to break another significant record with his bat, needing just one more century to become the Indian player with the most World Cup hundreds, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (6).

    3 - India's captain and opener, Rohit Sharma, stands just three sixes away from claiming the title of the highest six-hitter in international cricket, overtaking the iconic West Indian batsman, Chris Gayle (553).

    665 - Young Indian opener Shubman Gill is chasing 665 runs to become the highest run-scorer in a single ODI calendar year, a record currently held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (1,894).

    13 - Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is only 13 wickets shy of becoming the leading Indian wicket-taker in World Cup history, surpassing the illustrious names of Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44).

    2 - If India manages to clinch the title, they would become the first team to win the World Cup consecutively as hosts, following their victory in 2011, the last time they hosted the competition.

    The stage is set for the World Cup showdown, these Indian players have the opportunity to etch their names in cricketing history with remarkable performances.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 5:57 PM IST
