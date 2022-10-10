Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India hammers Thailand by 9 wickets, scales atop the points table

    India played its final league stage match of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup, as it hammered Thailand by nine wickets on Monday. As a result, the Indians have risen to the top of the points table.

    Women Asia Cup 2022: India hammers Thailand by 9 wickets, scales atop the points table-ayh
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    The Indian bowlers hardly broke a sweat to discharge minnows Thailand for a trifling 37 before knocking off the runs within six overs, with nine wickets in hand, topping the seven-side group league in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The triumph emphasised India's fifth win in six matches, with the only loss arriving in the low-scoring game against arch-rival Pakistan. India has 10 points from six matches and is anticipated to be joined by Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Thailand or Bangladesh in the semis. Bangladesh has a game left and needs to win it to relish a more reasonable net run rate (+0.423 after five contests) over Thailand (-0.949 in six).

    When stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana bested the toss, she did not hesitate to put Thailand into batting, and thereon, it became a trial for the unrefined Thai women. The difference in class was so immense that before getting skittled in the 16th over, Thailand could manage just 37 runs. Nannapat Koncharoenkai (12) was the only batter to reach the double figures, while the second-highest score was seven by Nattaya Boochatham.

    ALSO READ: HARMANPREET KAUR, MOHAMMAD RIZWAN ADJUDGED ICC PLAYER OF THE MONTH FOR SEPTEMBER

    Nannapat and Natthakan Chantham's (6) 13-run opening stand was Thailand's highest, with wickets tumbling like nine pins once India drew the opening blood. Predictably, off-break bowlers Deepti Sharma (2/10) and Sneh Rana (3/9) plugged off the run flow and were duly backed by left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/8).

    Meghna Singh also contributed with a wicket, while Pooja Vastrakar was the only one to remain wicketless. However, Vastrakar (12*) was sent up the order at number three to get some batting time under her belt, as she, along with opener S Meghana (20*), scored the required runs in solely six overs.

    ALSO READ: IS URVASHI RAUTELA STALKING RISHABH PANT? ACTRESS'S LATEST POST FROM AUSTRALIA HAS FANS TALKING

    "A big shout out to all girls for making my 100th T20 International special. I wouldn't say weaker opposition and Thailand played good cricket, but our bowlers didn't give them any chance," said Mandhana post win. Player of the match Sneh Rana stated: "A win like this lifts confidence, and we would do well in the semifinal."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
