IND vs SA 2022-23, Delhi ODI: Indian openers in focus ahead of series decider against South Africans

India and South Africa are set to play the deciding Delhi ODI on Tuesday. While the visitors won the opening Lucknow ODI, the hosts bounced back in the Ranchi ODI. Meanwhile, the Indian openers would be in focus in this tie.

The second-string Indian team would look for stability from its openers. The hosts aim to punch above their weight and seal a memorable series victory against South Africa in the third and final Obe-Day International (ODI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. After going down narrowly in the series opener, the might of the Indian white-ball depth was on full display as the hosts won the second ODI comfortably to level the three-match series 1-1. But, the Indian think tank would be a little concerned about the opening pair of captain Shikhar Dhawan and young Shubhman Gill. Both batters have struggled in the series so far.

One of India's most consistent ODI batters in the last two years, Dhawan, who is now restricted to playing only the 50-over format, has managed only 17 runs in the series. The veteran batter will hope to give a better start to the Indian innings in the decider with his eyes set on the ICC World Cup in India next year.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - SURYAKUMAR SMASHES 50 AS INDIA TRUMPS WESTERN AUSTRALIA IN WARM-UP TIE

On the other hand, Gill has also been profligate in availing of his opportunities at the top. After being cheaply dismissed in the opener, he got a good start in the second ODI but couldn't convert it into a big score. The middle order comprising Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Sanju Samson has been solid.

While Iyer and Samson have been consistent, Kishan looked in imperious touch. All three will be eager to continue with their excellent form as the Indian team management continues to audition players for the ODI World Cup. In the bowling department, pacer Mohammad Siraj, who has been touted as a possible replacement for injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the ICC T20 World Cup squad, has made a strong case for himself.

ALSO READ: Women's Asia Cup 2022 - India hammers Thailand by 9 wickets, scales atop the points table

Spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi have also had promising debuts. While the stakes are not too high for the Indians, it will be a tough test against a full-strength South African side, which would be ravenous for ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points. The Proteas, ranked 11th, are in danger of missing out on direct entry into the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Temba Bavuma, who has been woefully out of form since his return from injury, was rested in the second ODI as he was unwell, and it is to be seen if the skipper returns for the decider. Stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj erred in making the right call after the coin landed in his favour in the second ODI as South African bowlers felt helpless against the dew. Still, they will be expected to appear all guns blazing in the series finale.

ALSO READ: HARMANPREET KAUR, MOHAMMAD RIZWAN ADJUDGED ICC PLAYER OF THE MONTH FOR SEPTEMBER

The SA batters have also fared well, and the onus will be on the likes of Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and David Miller to perform with the willow. Rain could play spoilsport. The capital has been witnessing heavy downpours for the last three days, and there is a probability of a scattered thunderstorm on Tuesday.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Tripathi.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Andile Phehlukwayo.

ALSO READ: IS URVASHI RAUTELA STALKING RISHABH PANT? ACTRESS'S LATEST POST FROM AUSTRALIA HAS FANS TALKING

Match details

Date and day: October 11, 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Time: 1.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

(With inputs from PTI)