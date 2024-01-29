'Something has saved me': Rishabh Pant to relive horrific crash night ahead of IPL 2024 return (WATCH)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is set to reflect on his miraculous survival and road to recovery after a life-threatening car accident in a special interview on Star Sports.

More than a year following his narrow escape from a life-threatening accident on the Delhi-Roorkee highway, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant prepares to revisit the traumatic events of December 30, 2022. The night, marked by a harrowing car crash, saw Pant miraculously evade the burning wreckage, owing to the timely intervention of a passerby. Now, as the captain of the Delhi Capitals, Pant, having endured months of physical and emotional hardship during his recovery, gears up for the forthcoming IPL 2024 season, scheduled from March 22 to May 26.

Also read: England's 'Bazball' triumph in Hyderabad Test serves as wake-up call for India, says Nasser Hussain

In a special interview scheduled to air on Star Sports on February 1, Rishabh Pant will open up about his remarkable journey following the horrific night and is expected to speak at length about the crash and what followed thereafter. In a teaser of the interview titled 'Believe', shared on Star Sports' official X handle, Pant recounts the life-altering accident that threatened to derail his dreams. "First time in my life I felt like my time in this world is up," he shared in the video.

"I was lucky as it could have been even more serious. Despite the crash I was alive. Something has saved me," the wicketkeeper-batter added.

The teaser offers a glimpse into the emotional turmoil and physical challenges Pant faced in the aftermath of the accident. With doctors forecasting a lengthy recovery period of 16-18 months, Pant found himself confronting the fragility of life and the resilience of the human spirit. "Doctor said it would take 16-18 months. I am fortunate to have a second life," he said.

The interview promises to delve deeper into Pant's journey of self-discovery, offering insights into the mental fortitude and unwavering determination that propelled him through adversity. From the initial shock of the accident to the arduous path of rehabilitation, Pant's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the indomitable human spirit.

Despite the setbacks, Pant remained steadfast in his resolve to make a triumphant return to the cricketing arena. With the upcoming IPL 2024 on the horizon, Pant is gearing up for a stellar comeback, driven by the passion and determination that define his character.

Also read: IND vs ENG: Don't think there was lot of help, had to keep a cool head - Tom Hartley after remarkable debut

Viewers can tune in to Star Sports on Thursday, February 1 at 7 PM and 10 PM, and on Friday, February 2 at 10:15 PM, to witness Rishabh Pant's candid revelations and heartfelt reflections. Additionally, the interview will be streamed live on Star Sports' YouTube channel on Thursday, February 1 at 7:30 PM, offering cricket enthusiasts an opportunity to witness Pant's journey firsthand.

As the cricketing world awaits the return of one of its brightest stars, Rishabh Pant's resilience and unwavering spirit serve as a source of inspiration for athletes and fans alike. His journey is a testament to the transformative power of perseverance, courage, and the unyielding pursuit of dreams.