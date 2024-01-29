IND vs ENG: Don't think there was lot of help, had to keep a cool head - Tom Hartley after remarkable debut

On Sunday, left-arm spinner Tom Hartley remarked that the pitch used for the first Test against India didn't provide significant assistance to spinners. Despite the challenging conditions, he emphasized the need to "keep a cool head" as he made his debut memorable with a seven-wicket haul, contributing to England's notable victory.

Left-arm England spinner Tom Hartley described the pitch used for the first Test against India as not offering much assistance to spinners. Despite the challenging conditions, he managed to maintain composure and achieve a memorable debut, claiming a seven-wicket haul in England's historic victory on Sunday. Hartley's remarkable figures of 7/62 played a crucial role in England's thrilling 28-run win on the fourth day of the Test match held in Hyderabad.

As India pursued a target of 231 runs, Hartley's skillful spin dismantled the home team's top-order, triggering a collapse that ultimately led to India's dismissal for 202 runs in the final over of the day.

"It's unbelievable, will not sink in for a while to be honest. I don't think there was a lot of help, I had to keep a cool head," Hartley told the broadcaster after the win. It was a tough one (on the first innings bowling effort), it didn't spin as much as I thought, and I had a chat with Stokes, McCullum and the team management," Harley said following the win.

Also read: Brilliant Pope, Hartley lead England to 28-run win over India in 1st Test; visitors take 1-0 series lead

He mentioned that Ben Stokes had requested him to bowl into the surface.

"The dressing room has great vibes, it's a fantastic dressing room, one of the best. It's just the Stokes way, just bowl into the surface and we came out on top today," he said.

Hartley's performance marks the best figures for an England spinner on Test debut in the post-war era. His nine wickets in the match also stand as the joint-most since Robert Berry's 9/116 against West Indies in Manchester in 1950.

"Getting a few runs always helps (on his second innings batting effort), it also helped me get to know about the pitch a lot more. Just unbelievable to be honest. I didn't have to bowl as fast as I thought (in the first innings), watching Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) and (Ravindra) Jadeja, we knew we could take some time - change the length and the trajectory when we bowled for the second time," Hartley said.