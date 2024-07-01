Six Indians in ICC T20 WC 2024 'Team of the Tournament', no spot for Virat Kohli despite title-winning knock

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has included six Indian players in its 'Team of the Tournament' for the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has included six Indian players in its 'Team of the Tournament' for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024. Surprisingly, star batter Virat Kohli, who played a crucial match-winning innings in the final against South Africa, was not among them.

Kohli, who took on the role of opener during the tournament, had a relatively quiet World Cup until the final. In the decisive match, he delivered a stellar performance, scoring 76 runs off 59 balls and earning the man-of-the-match award.

India secured their second T20 World Cup title in 17 years by narrowly defeating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling finish.

The ICC's team included Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

Rohit Sharma led from the front, amassing 257 runs at an impressive strike rate of 156.7, making him the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, only behind Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Jasprit Bumrah, the Player of the Tournament and a key figure in India's title win, took 15 wickets in the T20 World Cup. However, it was his ability to restrict the scoring rate that made him India's most crucial player throughout the tournament. Bumrah achieved an economy rate of 4.17, the best ever recorded by any bowler in a single edition of the men's T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan, following their historic semifinal finish, saw three of their players included in the ICC team. Left-arm quick Fazalhaq Farooqi, who topped the wicket-takers chart with Arshdeep Singh at 17 wickets each, was among them. Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who led the run-scorers list with 281 runs as an opener, also earned a spot. Additionally, Afghanistan's captain, Rashid Khan, known for his crafty leg-spin, contributed significantly to their historic run with 14 wickets and an economy rate of 6.17.

Marcus Stoinis from Australia and Nicholas Pooran from the tournament co-hosts West Indies completed the ICC's Team of the Tournament.

Despite reaching the final, runners-up South Africa did not have any players in the XI, with pacer Anrich Nortje being named the 12th man. Nortje started the tournament impressively with a 4/7 against Sri Lanka and managed to take at least one wicket in all but one match. In the final, he was South Africa's standout bowler, recording figures of 2/26 from his four overs.

ICC Team of the Tournament

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh (all Indians); Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan); Marcus Stoinis (Australia) and Nicholas Pooran (West Indies); 12th man: Anrich Nortje.

