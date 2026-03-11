Former cricketer Kirti Azad criticized Team India for taking the T20 World Cup trophy to a temple, arguing that sport should remain above religion. Despite backlash from figures like Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh, Azad stood by his remarks, sparking a wider debate on religion and national sporting achievements.

Despite criticism by Ishan Kishan and Gautam Gambhir, former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner, Kirti Azad continued to stand by his remarks on Team India taking the T20 World Cup victory following a dominant 96-run win over New Zealand in the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Right after the celebrations, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir, alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah, took the trophy to a nearby Hanuman Temple for offering prayers. This move was heavily criticised by Kirti Azad, who slammed the gesture, arguing that sport should remain above religion and that the World Cup victory belonged to everyone in the team.

Harbhajan Singh was the first to respond to the controversy, defending the team’s actions, stating that Azad was ‘politicizing’ the temple visit. Thereafter, Ishan Kishan also addressed the issue briefly, choosing not to address the controversy by a former Indian cricketer. Then, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir strongly condemned Azad’s remarks, saying they undermine the team’s effort and the World Cup celebration.

‘Players should not be degraded’

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir termed Kirti Azad's remarks as “degrading” to the players and their World Cup achievement. Responding to the criticism, Azad agreed with Gambhir that players should not be degraded, but added that Indian cricketers should not degrade their own situation, emphasizing that all religions should be respected.

"Yes, definitely, players should not be degraded. But players should not degrade their own situation either,” Azad said.

"Ours is a democratic country where people of all religions live, and everyone should be respected,” he added.

Kirti Azad’s earlier remarks about Team India for taking the T20 World Cup trophy to a Hanuman temple sparked a debate not only in cricketing circles but also among political leaders and the public over how national achievements should be celebrated and whether religion should be part of such moments.

‘Sportsperson Doesn’t Belong to a Particular Religion’

Kiriti Azad, Trinamool Congress MP, was unfazed by the backlash and doubled down, saying sports or sportspersons do not belong to a particular religion and the country must respect all communities equally.

“People were excited over Team India’s victory. They included everyone — Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians,” a former Indian cricketer said as quoted by Hindustan Times

“I played for my country. Any sport or sportsperson does not belong to a particular religion or caste. Our players made India win. Everyone was involved,” he added.

Team India’s success at the T20 World Cup 2026 was overshadowed by political debates sparked by Kirti Azad’s remarks, which reignited discussions on religion, nationalism, and how sporting victories should be celebrated.

Meanwhile, India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad has returned to their respective homes before joining their IPL teams ahead of the upcoming season of the tournament.

