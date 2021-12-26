Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away, Harbhajan Singh among the ones to pay condolences

Shoaib Akhtar lost his mother Saturday. Consequently, condolences poured in from all around. Harbhajan Singh also happened to pay his tributes.

Legendary former Pakistani pacer Shoab Akhtar suffered a personal setback on Monday. He lost his mother, drawing tributes and condolences from all over the cricketing fraternity. Meanwhile, legendary former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh too paid his tributes to Akhtar for the latter's mother's demise.

"My mother, my everything, with the will of Allah taala, has left for heavenly abode. The funeral prayers will be held in Islamabad's sector H-8," Akhtar took to his Twitter to announce the sad news. Consequently, fans from all over Pakistan and the globe immediately paid their condolences.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan took to the same platform as he paid his tribute by commenting, "Just wanted to reach out and let you know that you have my heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. May she rest in peace. Be strong, my brother. Waheguru Mehar kare."

Both Harbhajan and Akhtar shared a fierce rivalry in the sport. Although both were primarily bowlers, Harbhajan was a better batter, as he used to taunt Akhtar. There was an altercation between the two during the 2010 Asia Cup, while Harbhajan happened to hit the winning runs and celebrated triumphantly, roaring at Akhtar, as the moment is well-etched in the memory of India-Pakistan cricket fans.

Notably, Akhtar holds the record of bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket, of 161 km/h, against New Zealand in 2002. In the meantime, Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from the sport on Friday, bringing his illustrious 25-year-long career to an end that was well decorated. He was the first Indian to claim a Test hat-trick.

As for Akhtar's demise, he was also paid tribute by his former Pakistani teammate Shoiab Malik, who wrote, "We all are with you in this difficult time, brother. May the Almighty grant her the highest rank in Jannah, …Ameen @shoaib100mph."