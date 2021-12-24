  • Facebook
    Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket: A look at 5 best spells by India's spin legend

    First Published Dec 24, 2021, 3:58 PM IST
    Legendary Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday (December 24) announced his retirement from all formats of the game. "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable," the turbanator posted on Twitter.

    Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday (December 24). In a heartfelt message, Bhajji, as he is fondly known, said, "All good things come to an end, and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful."

    "I haven't been an active cricketer for a while. But I had a commitment to Kolkata Knight Riders and wanted to spend the (2021) IPL season with them. But during the season itself, I had made up my mind to retire," Harbhajan Singh added.

    Harbhajan Singh, who made his international debut as a 17-year-old against Australia in Bengaluru in March 1998, was an integral part of the Indian team across all formats in the 2000s. The veteran off-spinner was also part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC World Cup-winning squads. 

    In his career with the Indian team, Harbhajan Singh picked up 417 wickets in 103 Test matches and remains India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Bhajji represented India in 236 ODIs, in which he picked up 269 wickets. Meanwhile, in 28 T20Is, he played for India, the off-spinner took 25 wickets.

    As one of India's greatest spinners bid adieu to the game, let's relive Harbhajan Singh's 5-best bowling spells.

    5) 4/12 Vs England, T20I, 2012

    During the 2012 T20 World Cup clash between India and England at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Indian batters posted a score of 170 runs for the loss of 4 wickets, with Rohit Sharma scoring a crucial half-century. In response, the England batting line-up was bamboozled by Harbhajan Singh. The off-spinner took four wickets for just 12 runs, which included two maidens. England was bowled out for just 80 runs and lost the game by 90 runs.

    4) 5/29 Vs Australia, Test, 2004

    During the enthralling Test match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in 2004, the hosts scored only 104 runs in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat. In response, the Aussies scored 20 runs and took a crucial lead of 99 runs. The Indian batsmen followed it with a better show in the second innings and scored 205 runs. Australia needed only 107 runs to win the Mumbai Test in the 4th innings. However, it was the Turbantor who spun a web of magic around the Australian side. Harbhajan Singh picked up a fifer for just 29 runs, which helped India dismiss the visitors for 93 runs. India registered a close win by only 13 runs.

    3) 5/31 Vs England, ODI, 2006

    During England's tour to India in 2006, the hosts scored only 203 runs batting first in the 1st ODI at Ferozshah Kotla, Delhi. A special effort was needed by the Indian bowlers to win the match. It was Harbhajan Singh who stepped up, picking up five wickets for just 31 runs. India eventually dismissed England for 164 and won the ODI by 39 runs.

    2) 8/84 Vs Australia, Test, 2001

    The 2001 Australia's tour to India remains one of the most iconic series in the game's history. During the 3rd Test match of the tour in Chennai, the visitors scored 391 runs in the first innings, with spinner Harbhajan Singh leading from the front among the wickets with seven scalps for 133 runs. In response, India scored a mammoth 501 runs, with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar scoring a sensational century. Harbhajan Singh wreaked havoc when Australia came into bat in the second innings, picking up eight wickets for 84 runs. The Steve Waugh led side were bowled out for 264 runs. India needed 155 to win, and VVS Laxman's half-century came to the hosts' rescue as they registered a historic series win over Australia by winning the Chennai Test by just two wickets.

    1) 6/73 Vs Australia, Test, 2001

    During the iconic Australia tour to India in 2001, India perhaps witnessed one of the most exciting Test games at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Australia scored a mammoth 445, with captain Steve Waugh scoring a crucial century. Harbhajan Singh picked up seven wickets for 123 runs in the first innings. In response, India faltered and was dismissed cheaply for 171. However, the memorable partnership between VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) helped India score 657/7 in the second innings after following on. Australia needed to chase 384 runs in the 4th innings on the last day, and India needed ten wickets to register a win. Harbhajan Singh joined the party as he bowled an exception spell on Eden Gardens' turning pitch. The Turbanator picked up six wickets for 73 runs, which included a sensational hat-trick. The visitors were bundled out for 212 runs, helping India register a famous 171-run victory. With this spell, Bhajji became the 1st Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket.

