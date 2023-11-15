Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shan Masood named new Pakistan test captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi to lead in ODIs and T20Is as Babar steps down

    The shackles of the status quo have been broken as the Pakistan cricket team is now going through a major transition period after a poor outing in the ODI World Cup 2023. Babar Azam today announced stepping down from the post of captaincy.

    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

    Pakistan cricket team is going through an existential crisis across formats of the game. This comes after the abysmal ODI World Cup 2023 tournament for Pakistan. All-format captain Babar Azam put up a shocking display leading from the front. As a result of that, the men in green finished in the 5th position on the points table. 

    The pressure has only grown back home post the average World Cup outing. Pakistan's body language has been questionable and their coaching staff's constant excuses in India have also not gone well with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Islamabad. Babar Azam today announced stepping down from the post of captaincy across all three formats.

    Babar Azam wrote, "Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It’s a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats. I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication. "

    Pakistan Cricket Board has quickly reacted to the recent developments. Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will not take over as the ODI and T20I captain. The 23-year-old has been the senior player in the team after Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan. The PCB  decided to give a nod to youngster Shaheen Shah Afridi. 

    In terms of red-ball cricket, Shan Masood has been named as the Pakistan cricket team's captain. Pakistan has been poor in test cricket under the leadership of Babar Azam and they will now hope to step up under the new leadership regime. The men in green are mulling for a new start after years of status quo.

