    IND vs NZ WC semifinal: After dropping Williamson, Shami strikes back; netizens breathe a sigh of relief

    Mohammed Shami dropped an easy catch of Kane Williamson and gave away momentum to the New Zealand cricket team. However, he amended things after giving a key breakthrough in the middle for India.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 9:08 PM IST

    The Indian cricket team posted a huge score of 397 runs in the first inning. Mostly fans would have thought that this score was more than enough to book a place in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. However, the story is completely different as New Zealand has proved to be the thorn for India once again. 

    The men in blue had a fine start with the bowl as well but Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson have taken the game away from India. Their relentless pursuit is taking them toward the impossible chase. Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a key bowling change by bringing Jasprit Bumrah.

    Jasprit Bumrah nearly gave a breakthrough as Kane Williamson lofted the ball toward Mohammed Shami. The Indian fast bowler dropped such an easy catch and many Indian fans believe that Mohammed Shami could have dropped the match. Daryl Mitchell has already scored a fine century in the middle. Kane Williamson was out thanks to Mohammed Shami for 69 runs. Mohammed Shami now has 51 wickets in World Cup history. 

