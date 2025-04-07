IPL 2025: GT pacer Ishant Sharma fined for breaching code of conduct during the clash against SRH

Read Full Article

Gujarat Titans pacer Ishant Sharma has been fined for violating Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct during the team’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6.

Gujarat Titans registered their third successive win of the IPL 2025 with a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. With a target of 153, the hosts chased it down in 16.4 overs. Skipper Shubman Gill led the run-chase with an innings of 61 off 43 balls. Washington Sundar (43) and Sherfane Rutherford (35*) made significant contributions to Gujarat Titans’ run-chase and helped the side to successfully overhaul the target with ease.

With a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans earned two valuable points and moved to second spot on the points table with three wins and a defeat while accumulating 6 points and have a NRR of + 1.031.

Also read: IPL 2025: Vettori reflects on SRH's batting woes after GT flop show, tells batters to 'respect conditions'

Ishant Sharma fined for IPL code of conduct breach

After the victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans received a slight setback as the veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was fined for breaching the IPL code of conduct. As per the statement by BCCI, Ishant has been fined 25% of his match fees and received one demerit point for his Level 1 offence under Article 2.2.

“Ishant Sharma has been fined 25% of his match fees and received one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Gujarat Titans' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.” BCCI said in a press release.

“He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction.”

Ishant Sharma had a forgettable outing in the IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he conceded 53 runs without taking a wicket at an economy rate of 13.25 in his spell of four overs.

Why Ishant Sharma was fined?

The IPL or BCCI did not specify the reason for penalizing Ishant Sharma for breaching code of conduct during the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the sources suggested that the veteran pacer expressed his frustration after his poor performance with the ball.

As per IPL code of conduct under article 2.2 states that misconduct where a player damages cricket or ground equipment - intentionally, recklessly, or accidentally, such as hitting stumps or smashing objects in frustration, which goes beyond normal cricket actions and violates conduct rules.

“Abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings".

“any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings. For example, this offence may be committed, without limitation, when a Player swings his/her bat vigorously in frustration and causes damage to an advertising board." the law states.

Also read: Rinku Singh stirs up nostalgia and Kolkata biryani in a flavorful Knight Riders episode

Latest Videos