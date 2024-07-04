Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sea of people throng Mumbai's Marine Drive, Wankhede Stadium to honour T20 WC champions; WATCH viral videos

    Despite a delayed start, Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium teemed with excitement on Thursday as a sea of people gathered in eager anticipation of Team India's arrival.

    Despite a delayed start, Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium teemed with excitement on Thursday as a sea of people gathered in eager anticipation of Team India's arrival. The city is poised to celebrate the T20 World Cup 2024 champions with a much-anticipated victory parade, followed by a felicitation ceremony.

    The parade, originally scheduled to kick off at 5:00 pm from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point, faced a delay due to the team's late arrival in Mumbai after a busy day that included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

    Thousands of enthusiastic fans filled the stands of Wankhede Stadium early, eagerly awaiting the triumphant squad's arrival. The historic venue, reminiscent of India's 2011 ODI World Cup victory, buzzed with excitement as fans gathered inside while many more lined the gates, hoping to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes.

    Captain Rohit Sharma's team, accompanied by support staff, is expected to make its way through the city's southern en route to Wankhede Stadium. The delay in the parade's commencement has done little to dampen spirits, with supporters demonstrating unwavering enthusiasm and admiration for India's cricketing success on the global stage.

    Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the T20 World Cup-winning team at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The Prime Minister engaged in a heartfelt conversation with the players, reminiscing about their triumphant journey through the tournament held in the USA and the Caribbean.

    Upon landing in Delhi amidst a flurry of excitement, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team proceeded to the Prime Minister's residence for a hearty breakfast, where they spent nearly two hours in engaging conversation.

    The squad clinched the country's second T20 world title on Saturday after beating South Africa in the final by 7 runs, ending an 11-year drought for an ICC trophy. India's last ICC title was in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

    India's previous World Cup victories were in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20), and 2011 (ODI).

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2024, 6:15 PM IST
