Virat Kohli: 10 innings that defined his greatness in IPL

sports Apr 28 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:ANI
113 vs PBKS (2016)

One of the greatest innings by Kohli was the 113-run knock against Punjab Kings, where he played an incredible innings with 8 stitches on his left thumb.

Image credits: Twitter/RCB
100* vs GL (2016)

Another innings that defined his IPL greatness was an unbeaten 100 against Gujarat Lions to help RCB post a total of 180/2, but his effort went in vain.

Image credits: Twitter/RCB
108* vs RPSG (2016)

Kohli led Bengaluru’s 192-run chase against Rising Pune Super Giants with a phenomenal unbeaten knock of 108 off 58 balls.

Image credits: Twitter
92* vs MI (2018)

Virat Kohli stood tall for RCB amid batting collapse in a 214-run chase against Mumbai Indians with a valiant unbeaten innings of 92 off 62 balls, but his effort went in vain.

Image credits: Twitter
71 vs Chargers (2011)

Amid the collapse in RCB’s batting during a 176-run chase against Deccan Chargers, Kohli played a valiant innings of 71 off 51, but the side fell 34 runs short of the target.

Image credits: Twitter
93* vs SRH (2013)

Virat Kohli’s commanding unbeaten knock 93 off 47 balls to help RCB chase down 162-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Image credits: Twitter
62* vs RR (2014)

Kohli played an unbeaten innings of 62 off 46 balls while forming a 98-run stand with AB de Villiers (47* off 34 balls) to chase down a 131-run target against Rajasthan Royals.

Image credits: ANI
99 vs Daredevils (2013)

Virat Kohli unleashed his firepower with a knock of 99 off 58 balls to help RCB post a total of 183/4 against Delhi Daredevils, which was eventually paid off with a 4-run win.

Image credits: Twitter/RCB
100 vs SRH (2023)

The 100-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad was a return to vintage Kohli as RCB chased down an 187-run target.

Image credits: ANI
113* vs RR (2024)

Virat Kohli was a lone warrior for RCB as he played an unbeaten innings of113 off 72 balls to guide RCB to 183/3, but the effort was not worth it in the end.

Image credits: ANI

