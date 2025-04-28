One of the greatest innings by Kohli was the 113-run knock against Punjab Kings, where he played an incredible innings with 8 stitches on his left thumb.
Another innings that defined his IPL greatness was an unbeaten 100 against Gujarat Lions to help RCB post a total of 180/2, but his effort went in vain.
Kohli led Bengaluru’s 192-run chase against Rising Pune Super Giants with a phenomenal unbeaten knock of 108 off 58 balls.
Virat Kohli stood tall for RCB amid batting collapse in a 214-run chase against Mumbai Indians with a valiant unbeaten innings of 92 off 62 balls, but his effort went in vain.
Amid the collapse in RCB’s batting during a 176-run chase against Deccan Chargers, Kohli played a valiant innings of 71 off 51, but the side fell 34 runs short of the target.
Virat Kohli’s commanding unbeaten knock 93 off 47 balls to help RCB chase down 162-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Kohli played an unbeaten innings of 62 off 46 balls while forming a 98-run stand with AB de Villiers (47* off 34 balls) to chase down a 131-run target against Rajasthan Royals.
Virat Kohli unleashed his firepower with a knock of 99 off 58 balls to help RCB post a total of 183/4 against Delhi Daredevils, which was eventually paid off with a 4-run win.
The 100-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad was a return to vintage Kohli as RCB chased down an 187-run target.
Virat Kohli was a lone warrior for RCB as he played an unbeaten innings of113 off 72 balls to guide RCB to 183/3, but the effort was not worth it in the end.
