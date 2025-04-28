English

IPL 2025: How Suryakumar countered LSG’s spin attack?

sports Apr 28 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:ANI
Suryakumar Yadav vs LSG

Suryakumar Yadav continued his impressive run of form as he scored 54 off 28 balls against LSG to help MI post a total of 215/7, which was defended by the bowlers.

Image credits: ANI
Suryakumar foils Ravi Bishnoi’s strategy

LSG spinner Bishnoi came up with lethal strategy to attack SKY by bowling 4-5m length and using 6-7m his defensive length, but MI batter countered it brilliantly with sweep shots.

Image credits: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav’s sweep game

Suryakumar pulled out all sweep shots in his arsenal and attacked Bishnoi’s spin bowling, smashing him for 23 off 8 deliveries from good length balls, which comes at 5-6m range.

Image credits: ANI
SKY’s success against Prince Yadav

Suryakumar did not face young LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi much, but he was quite successful against Prince Yadav, especially six off short balls in the middle overs.

Image credits: ANI
Suryakumar shines as MI’s key player against spin

While other MI batters have struggled against spin, Suryakumar Yadav has been the team’s standout batter against spin, tackling spin bowlers with confidence and aggressiveness.

Image credits: ANI
Key role in middle overs

With an impressive strike rate of 181, Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a key player for middle overs, taking down the bowlers effortlessly while accelerating the innings.

Image credits: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav is the second leading run-getter of IPL 2025, amassing 427 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 61 in 10 matches.

Image credits: ANI

