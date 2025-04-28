Suryakumar Yadav continued his impressive run of form as he scored 54 off 28 balls against LSG to help MI post a total of 215/7, which was defended by the bowlers.
LSG spinner Bishnoi came up with lethal strategy to attack SKY by bowling 4-5m length and using 6-7m his defensive length, but MI batter countered it brilliantly with sweep shots.
Suryakumar pulled out all sweep shots in his arsenal and attacked Bishnoi’s spin bowling, smashing him for 23 off 8 deliveries from good length balls, which comes at 5-6m range.
Suryakumar did not face young LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi much, but he was quite successful against Prince Yadav, especially six off short balls in the middle overs.
While other MI batters have struggled against spin, Suryakumar Yadav has been the team’s standout batter against spin, tackling spin bowlers with confidence and aggressiveness.
With an impressive strike rate of 181, Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as a key player for middle overs, taking down the bowlers effortlessly while accelerating the innings.
Suryakumar Yadav is the second leading run-getter of IPL 2025, amassing 427 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 61 in 10 matches.
