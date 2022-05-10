Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scooter stops club-level cricket match in England, video goes viral

    In yet another incident of on-pitch invasion, a cricket match was halted by a scooter. Watch the viral video here.

    Scooter stops club-level cricket match in England, video goes viral-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Southampton, First Published May 10, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    It is not new to see cricket matches getting interrupted. Be it outside elements, involving pitch invaders or animals, cricket matches have been interrupted in the weirdest of manners. But, have you ever heard of a scooter halting a cricket game? Yes, an instance of such seems to have happened recently in England.

    In a club-level game involving Southampton University Cricket Club (SUCC), a match happens to be in progress. However, in a video that has recently gone viral, it is seen that the match is being briefly halted by a young lad, who rides onto the ground and the pitch with his scooter before venturing out soon. However, none of the players seems to be disturbed by his arrival and they continue with the game immediately after.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    In the video, the commentator is also seen howling at the pitch invader, although it remains unknown if it is the original commentary from the game. Meanwhile, SUCC also shared a picture of the same. It was captioned, "Welcome to Pompey boys, Job Centre’s the other way". Watch the video above.

    Meanwhile, it is not the first time that a vehicle has been used to interrupt a cricket match. A similar incident happened in India, and that too during India's premier First-Class tournament, Ranji Trophy. In a match involving Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, a man had driven his car into the pitch to meet some of the international Indian cricketers playing the game.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022 - On cricketer Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell discloses Caribbean secret

    It happened at the Air Force Sports Complex in Palam, Delhi, where Delhi was being represented by Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma, while Suresh Raina was playing for UP. Also, concerns were raised regarding player safety, as even in international matches and the Indian Premier League (IPL), fans are seen invading security to catch up with their favourite cricketers.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been Delhi Capitals DC biggest challenge this season-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been DC's biggest challenge this season

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant is someone we look up to in the Caribbean - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: On cricketer Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell discloses Caribbean secret

    IPL 2022: 'Third class' umpiring trends after Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal mars KKR's win over MI snt

    IPL 2022: 'Third class' umpiring trends after Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal mars KKR's win over MI

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season snt

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs KKR mumbai-kolkata Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    Vivo X80 series to launch in India on May 18 Know price range specs and more gcw

    Vivo X80 series to launch in India on May 18; Know price range, specs and more

    Summer skincare tips for men: From sunscreen to serums, go and buy NOW RBA

    Summer skincare tips for men: From sunscreen to serums, go and buy NOW

    Ex Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes Class 10 12 at 87 gcw

    Ex-Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala passes Class 10, 12 at 87

    Govt warns Ola Uber others says resolve customer issues or face action gcw

    Govt warns cab services like Ola, Uber; says resolve customer issues or face action

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been Delhi Capitals DC biggest challenge this season-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals what has been DC's biggest challenge this season

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon