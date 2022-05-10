Scooter stops club-level cricket match in England, video goes viral

It is not new to see cricket matches getting interrupted. Be it outside elements, involving pitch invaders or animals, cricket matches have been interrupted in the weirdest of manners. But, have you ever heard of a scooter halting a cricket game? Yes, an instance of such seems to have happened recently in England.

In a club-level game involving Southampton University Cricket Club (SUCC), a match happens to be in progress. However, in a video that has recently gone viral, it is seen that the match is being briefly halted by a young lad, who rides onto the ground and the pitch with his scooter before venturing out soon. However, none of the players seems to be disturbed by his arrival and they continue with the game immediately after.

In the video, the commentator is also seen howling at the pitch invader, although it remains unknown if it is the original commentary from the game. Meanwhile, SUCC also shared a picture of the same. It was captioned, "Welcome to Pompey boys, Job Centre’s the other way". Watch the video above.

Meanwhile, it is not the first time that a vehicle has been used to interrupt a cricket match. A similar incident happened in India, and that too during India's premier First-Class tournament, Ranji Trophy. In a match involving Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, a man had driven his car into the pitch to meet some of the international Indian cricketers playing the game.

It happened at the Air Force Sports Complex in Palam, Delhi, where Delhi was being represented by Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma, while Suresh Raina was playing for UP. Also, concerns were raised regarding player safety, as even in international matches and the Indian Premier League (IPL), fans are seen invading security to catch up with their favourite cricketers.