    IPL 2022: On cricketer Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell discloses Caribbean secret

    Rovman Powell has made a great impact on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has revealed that Rishabh Pant is one of the players the Windies look up to.

    Mumbai, First Published May 10, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    Windies batter Rovman Powell has been impacting Delhi Capitals (DC) quite effectively of late in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Moreover, he has been backed heavily by DC skipper Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, the Jamaican has revealed that Pant is being looked up to by some of the players in the Caribbean, owing to the class player he is.

    Speaking during a DC podcast, Powell noted, "Rishabh Pant is someone we look up to in the Caribbean because he's a good player. Whenever we play against him, we have meetings about how to curtail his cricketing prowess and how to keep him quiet. And, after I was acquired by Delhi Capitals, Rishabh told me that he is excited to have me as a part of the team and will give me a role that I would like. And, he has stuck to his word."

    Defining his stint with DC in IPL 2022 so far, he has admitted that he is proud to be a part of the family. "Coming from the Caribbean, it was very important for me to come here and feel at home. And, the Delhi Capitals have accepted me as a part of their family and I feel at home here. Being comfortable in an environment can help you put up your best performances. And, I realized that everyone in the team is behind you, whether you have a good day or not, and that is very important," Powell reckoned.

    Also, Powell recalled a hilarious incident upon joining the franchise for the first time in IPL 2022, when he was left with no bags. "When I landed in Mumbai, I was told that the airline doesn't have any of my bags. The only thing I had with me was my hand baggage when I left the airport. I didn't have any extra clothes with me, so I spent two-three days in a towel in my hotel room," he concluded. Listen to his entire podcast episode above.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
