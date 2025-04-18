PM said his conversation with Elon Musk revisited several topics discussed during their in-person meeting in Washington DC earlier this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, reaffirming India's commitment to deepening collaboration with the United States in the fields of technology and innovation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the conversation revisited several topics discussed during their in-person meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. He emphasized the immense potential for India-US partnerships in emerging technologies, signaling New Delhi’s continued push to position itself as a global innovation hub. The conversation comes amid growing interest from Musk in expanding Tesla's presence in India.

Earlier in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed opportunities in space, mobility, technology, energy and exchanged notes on efforts at good governance in India and the US with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in Washington.

PM Modi visited the US capital for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump. On the sidelines of his meeting with Trump, PM Modi met Elon Musk . “Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

“I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’,” he added.

“Prime Minister Modi and Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Elon Musk arrived at Blair House with his family, including three children, to meet PM Modi. Referring to his interaction with Musk’s family, PM Modi said in a post on X: “It was also a delight to meet Mr @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!” PM Modi also interacted with the Tesla chief's three young children, who were present during the meeting.