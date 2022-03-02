  • Facebook
    India vs Sri Lanka: The 5 top Test stats between the two you should know

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    India and Sri Lanka lock horns in a two-Test series from Friday. Ahead of the opening Test, we look at five of the most vital stats between the two.

    After one-sided domination in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) that India clean swept 3-0 against Sri Lanka, the two teams lock horns in a two-Test series, starting Friday. While India is ranked third, Lanka is seventh in the ICC Test Rankings. Although there is a vast difference between the two in the format's rankings, the two have produced some top Test cricketing moments over the years, and these five vital stats prove it.

    Highest Test total to date
    In case you did not know, the highest Test total by a team happened to be between India and Sri Lanka. And, it was the latter that managed to do so. During the 1997 Test in Colombo, the hosts scored a whopping 952/6 after India had managed 537/8 in the first innings. As Lanka's total, the match ended in a draw, proving that the pitch had nothing for the bowlers.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL - Empty bullet shells found in private Chandigarh bus transporting Lankan players

    Sachin Tendulkar ruled against Lanka
    Among the Indian batters who dominated against Lanka, Tendulkar outsmarted them all. He scored 1,995 runs in 36 innings at an average of 60.45, including nine tons and six half-centuries.

    Virat Kohli brought out his best vs Lanka
    In terms of scoring the most runs in the series, it was former Indian skipper Kohli. During the 2017-18 tour that saw India clean sweeping 3-0, the Delhite scored 610 runs in five innings at a bradmansque average of 152.5, including three centuries and a 50. He is the highest among the two sides to achieve the most in a series.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India's clean sweep extends winning streak to 12, fans jubilant

    Muttiah Muralitharan spun it away from India
    Spin great Muralitharan interestingly gave a tough time to the Indian batters, who were good at playing spins. The highest wicket-taker in Test history (800) managed to grab 115 against India.

    Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and Murali: Consistent wicket-takers
    While Murali undoubtedly ruled it with the wickets, he also claimed the most five-fors (7). Additionally, he has the best bowling performance of 11/110 in a Test against India. However, he and legendary Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, along with fellow legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble, claimed the most ten-for (2 each), which is a rare feat.

