Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya hailed Will Jacks's all-round performance while crediting bowlers for the side's third win of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jacks picked two wickets and scored 36 runs.

Following his side's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya hailed his team's bowling performance and all-rounder Will Jacks for his all-round show that helped the Blue and Gold franchise get their third win of the season.

Jacks' two crucial wickets and a quickfire 36 helped MI secure a four-wicket win over SRH at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya on MI's bowling and Jacks's all-round show

Speaking after the match in the post-match presentation, Hardik said, "The way we bowled was very smart and spot on. We stuck to simple, basic plans. Certain balls were not easy to hit. Credit to the bowlers that we made them hit some good shots. We were kind of squeezing them. The surface nice greenish look to it, the first couple of overs that Deepak (Chahar) bowled, a couple of balls got stuck in. We decided to use change-of-pace balls."

"He (Jacks) can be a gun fielder. Bowl those gun overs. Today it came off for him. When we needed 42 off 42, we felt it was a tricky part, take it for a couple of overs and not get too excited. As soon as boundaries come, pressure gets off, that is why we pushed the pedal at the end," he concluded.

How MI defeated SRH?

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first. After that, Abhishek Sharma (40 in 28 balls, with seven fours) and Head (28 in 29 balls, with three fours) put on a 59-run partnership. However, the team could not maintain a fiery run-rate living up to the standard of their fiery brand of cricket, despite some effort from Heinrich Klaasen (37 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes). SRH posted 162/5 in their 20 overs, with Will Jacks (2/14) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/21) being the top bowlers.

During the run-chase, MI top order contributed enough to help their cause, with Rohit Sharma (26 in 16 balls, with three sixes) and Ryan Rickelton (31 in 23 balls, with five fours) producing quickfire knocks that took MI to 69/2 by the time they were dismissed. A 52-run stand between Will Jacks (36 in 26 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes) took MI to the brink of an easy win, however, SRH bowlers decided to put up a fight. Tilak Varma (21* in 17 balls, with a four) and Mitchell Santner (0*) took MI to a four-wicket win with 11 balls left.

Skipper Pat Cummins (3/26) and Eshan Malinga (2/36) put up fighting spells for SRH, but it was not enough.

MI rose to the seventh spot with three wins and four losses, giving them six points. SRH are at ninth spot with two wins and five losses, giving them just four points.