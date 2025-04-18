Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately targeting Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum Healthcare's warehouse in Kyiv, rejecting Moscow's claim that a Ukrainian air defense missile caused the destruction.

In a sharp diplomatic exchange, Ukraine has accused Russia of attempting to deflect blame and justify acts of terror after a missile strike destroyed an Indian pharmaceutical warehouse in Kyiv last week.

The Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi issued a scathing response on Friday after the Russian Embassy claimed the destruction of Kusum Healthcare’s warehouse may have been caused by a malfunctioning Ukrainian air defense missile.

The missile strike, which occurred on April 12, reportedly hit the facility of Kusum Healthcare—a major Indian pharmaceutical company operating in Ukraine—leading to the complete destruction of medical supplies meant for children and the elderly.

“Any attempt to justify terror is legally untenable, cynical in essence, and pathetic in terms of competence,” the Ukrainian Embassy said in a strongly worded statement. “It seems that the Russian Embassy in India is now pretending to be involved in planning air strikes on Ukraine,” it added, rejecting Moscow’s claims as lacking credibility.

The Russian Embassy had earlier argued that a Ukrainian air defense interceptor may have fallen on the warehouse during an attempted interception of incoming missiles. “The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defence missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare’s warehouse, setting it on fire. Similar cases have occurred previously whereby Ukrainian air defence interceptors failed to hit their targets,” the statement read.

Ukraine has flatly rejected this version, accusing Russia of targeting civilian and foreign-owned infrastructure under the guise of military operations. “While claiming 'special friendship' with India, Moscow deliberately targets Indian businesses — destroying medicines meant for children and the elderly,” the Ukrainian statement said.

The Embassy also took a veiled swipe at the United States, referencing a previous strike on Sumy during Palm Sunday. “Then, just as they tried to justify the missile strike on Sumy on Palm Sunday, they might again claim it was a mistake. Maybe then Washington would believe them again,” the Embassy said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a criminal case into the destruction of the Kusum warehouse, signaling Kyiv’s intent to pursue legal action over what it says is a deliberate act of aggression.

Kusum Healthcare, owned by Indian entrepreneur Rajiv Gupta, is one of the largest Indian pharmaceutical companies operating in Ukraine, with a significant presence in Kyiv and other cities. The company plays a crucial role in supplying essential medicines, particularly to vulnerable groups.

The Indian government has expressed concern over the incident and is reportedly seeking further details from both Kyiv and Moscow. New Delhi has maintained a delicate balancing act amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, avoiding direct condemnation of either side while prioritizing the safety and interests of Indian nationals and investments abroad.

The incident has triggered broader concerns over the vulnerability of foreign businesses in conflict zones and the unpredictable fallout of high-stakes military operations in densely populated urban areas.