IND vs SL: PCA grants fans' request, 50% crowd allowed for Kohli's 100th Test

After a 3-0 clean sweep in the Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against Sri Lanka, India will now face the side in two-Tests, starting from Friday. The opening Test will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, which would also be former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's 100th Test. However, following fan backlash for not allowing spectators for the Test, the PCA has decided to allow 50% of the crowd.

Keeping the COVID situation in mind, the PCA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had taken the call to conduct the matches behind closed doors. However, now that the daily cases are downward, the boards have decided to allow some of the crowd to witness the special occasion. Since January, matches involving India have been mostly held without fans or with a 20% crowd since the country's third wave of the pandemic was on the rise.

"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors. The State Cricketing Associations decide to allow spectators into the ground and, in the present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers, and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historical moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match," confirmed Jay Shah (BCCI Secretary) in a statement.

"While we started the West Indies Tour of India behind closed doors, the encouraging dip in COVID-19 cases allowed the hosting associations to permit crowds. Based on the advisories by the State Health Authorities, fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala. At the same time, UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match," Shah added.