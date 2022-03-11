Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taylor to play for New Zealand XI against Netherlands ahead of final ODI series

    The Netherlands will be touring New Zealand from March 25 for the limited-overs series. Ross Taylor will feature in NZ's warm-up games ahead of his final ODI series.

    Ross Taylor to play for New Zealand XI against Netherlands ahead of final ODI series-ayh
    New Zealand will be hosting the Netherlands for the limited-overs series from March 25. The tour will comprise three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a Twenty20 International (T20I). In the meantime, Ross Taylor will be taking part in the warm-up match against the Dutch for NZ XI, ahead of his final ODI series.

    The practice game will be played at McLean Park in Napier next week. Taylor will be looking to get some match time ahead of the series, having missed out on the Plunket Shield tie for Central Districts after being a close COVID contact at home. He will play the warm-up match on March 19 before playing the lone T20I a couple of days later at the same venue.

    "I'm looking forward to getting down to Napier and playing on one of my favourite grounds in McLean Park. It's a great opportunity to get some time in the middle after missing the latest round of the Plunket Shield, and it will also be useful to have a look at the touring team ahead of the ODI series," Taylor was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

    "

    "I'm looking forward to sharing the dressing room with some new and younger faces who I hope I can help by passing on some knowledge. The Netherlands are an ever-improving side, and they'll be relishing the chance to take on a Test-playing nation. They have a few familiar players from the New Zealand domestic scene who I'm sure will be valuable to them in terms of understanding the conditions," concluded Taylor.

    During the Ford Trophy, Taylor was in great form, scoring 279 runs for Central Districts at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 137.43, including a ton and a couple of half-centuries. He happened to be the highest run-scorer for his side. Last December, he had announced that the ongoing home summer season would be his final international outing with New Zealand.

