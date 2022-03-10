ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India loses to New Zealand by 62 runs, fans laud hosts

As the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup continues, India played its second tournament game against hosts New Zealand. Played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, the Indians lost by 62 runs, as it stays in the fifth spot, having won its opening game against arch-rival Pakistan. As a result, fans have been left dejected with this loss.

Winning the toss, India opted to bowl, as New Zealand was off to a steady start, losing a wicket early in the third over of the powerplay. However, skipper and opener Sophie Devine (35) and Amelia Kerr (50) put on a 45-run partnership for the second wicket until the former's dismissal to medium-pacer Pooja Vastrakar in the 11th. It was followed by a 67-run stand between Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite (75) as spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed the former in the 22nd at 121/3.

Satterthwaite and Maddy Green (27) contributed 54 more before Deepti Sharma dismissed the latter in the 34th. At the same time, Katey Martin (41) joined forces with the former to add 48 more before Satterthwaite fell for spinner Deepti Sharma in the 43rd, at 224/5. Thereon, New Zealand lost some quick wickets, with Martin being the final wicket to fall to pacer Jhulan Goswami in the last over, as India was handed a stiff target of 261.

For the Indians, Vastrakar was the most successful, claiming four wickets, besides being the most economical of all. On the other hand, Jhulan became the joint highest wicket-taker of the tournament history, claiming 39 scalps to date. In reply, India started shakily, losing a couple of wickets by the tenth over of the powerplay, with just 26 runs on the board.

Struggling at 50/3 in the 20th, the pair of skipper Mithali Raj (31) and Harmanpreet Kaur (71) put on 47 for the fourth wicket. The former fell in the 30th, while the latter tried to hold on. However, in the 44th, at 178/8, Harmanpreet was eventually dismissed. With the scoreboard pressure rising, India was eventually bundled for 198 by the 47th and fell short by 62 runs.

For NZ, pacer Lea Tahuhu and spinner Kerr were the most successful, claiming three wickets each. The hosts are currently second in the table after three matches, with Australia on top, having won both its games so far.

Brief scores: NZ 260/9 in 50 overs (Kerr- 50, Satterthwaite- 75; Vastrakar- 4/34) beat IND 198 in 46.4 overs (Harmanpreet- 71; Tahuhu- 3/17, Kerr- 3/56) by 62 runs.