Cheteshwar Pujara signs for Sussex, replaces Travis Head

Indian top-order Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara’s form has not been right over the last year. To regain the same, he is playing the ongoing Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. He has also signed up for County side Sussex, replacing Travis Head. He will be participating in the County Championship 2022 and One-Day Cup 2022 competitions.

Head had asked Sussex to be released from his contract due to his involvement in the international commitments. Besides, he and his partner Jessica expect their first child, adding to the cause. As a result, the club opened negotiations with Pujara, and since he will be available during the season running, he accepted the opportunity.

“We are delighted to welcome such an experienced international top-order batter to the squad and look forward to his contribution both with the bat and in helping our younger top-order batters continue their development in First-Class cricket. We are sorry Travis will not be joining us and wish him all the best with his international commitments and congratulate him and his partner Jessica on their news,” Sussex announced in a release.

Meanwhile, after signing for the Sussex, Pujara said, "I am excited and honoured to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the upcoming season. I look forward to joining the Sussex family soon and being a part of its rich cricketing history. Over the years, I have always enjoyed my time in the UK playing county cricket, so eagerly looking forward to the new stint and hope to contribute to the club's success."