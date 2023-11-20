Rohit Sharma named skipper of ICC's Team of World Cup 2023 featuring six Indians; details here

Despite India's loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 summit clash, where Australia secured their sixth title with a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Rohit Sharma's leadership was lauded.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was on Monday appointed as the captain of the ICC's Team of the Tournament following the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023. The XI featured a total of six Indian players, including the Player of the Tournament, Virat Kohli.

Also read: Silence of crowd after Virat Kohli got out was most satisfying, says Australian skipper Cummins (WATCH)

Despite India's loss to Australia in the summit clash, where Australia secured their sixth World Cup title with a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Rohit Sharma's leadership was lauded. His fearless batting performances placed him as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, accumulating 597 runs in 11 matches at an average of 54.27, including one century and three fifties.

Virat Kohli, the Player of the Tournament, made history by becoming the first batter to surpass 700 runs in a single World Cup edition. His total of 765 runs included three centuries and two fifties. Kohli also achieved a milestone by surpassing batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, recording his 50th ODI century in the semifinal match.

The dominance of Indian players in the ICC's Team of the Tournament, comprising more than half of the lineup, further underscored the host nation's exceptional performance in the competition. Despite falling short of winning the title, India emerged as the standout team, securing a record 10 consecutive victories.

KL Rahul, the vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batsman, played a pivotal role in India's campaign, amassing 452 runs at an impressive average of 75.33, which included one century and two fifties. His contributions earned him the eighth spot among the highest run-scorers in the World Cup, and he rightfully earned a place in the Team of the Tournament.

Mohammed Shami, despite missing four matches in the initial league stage, emerged as the standout bowler. Finishing with 24 wickets in just seven matches at an exceptional average of 12.20, Shami's stellar performance established him as the best bowler in the tournament.

"Only four players in the history of the men's game have taken more Cricket World Cup wickets than Shami's 55 Lasith Malinga (56) Mitchell Starc (65), Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and Glenn McGrath (71) with Shami's returns coming in ten fewer matches than any of those above him in the list," the ICC said on its website.

Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace spearhead, secured a spot in the ICC XI after finishing as the fourth most successful bowler in the World Cup. With an impressive tally of 20 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 18.65, Bumrah's stellar bowling performance contributed significantly to India's campaign in the tournament.

Also read: Australia lift 6th WC title: Deep dive into how Cummins & Co. shattered India's dream silencing a billion fans

"No bowler to have played more than a single game in the tournament was able to return a better economy rate than Bumrah's 4.06 an even more remarkable stat considering he was so often in action when the fielding restrictions were in place," the ICC said.

Ravindra Jadeja earned a spot in the team alongside the veteran Australian player Glenn Maxwell, acknowledging Jadeja's all-round contributions in the competition.

"India's spin-bowling all-rounder played a crucial role for his team, taking key wickets throughout the middle overs and consistently turning the screw," the ICC said.

Quinton de Kock, the retired wicketkeeper-batsman from South Africa in the ODI format following the conclusion of the World Cup, was designated as one of the two openers in the tournament. His outstanding performance included scoring four centuries for the Proteas during their impressive run in the league stage.

Securing the coveted No. 4 position in the lineup was New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who stood out as the lone batter to master the Indian bowlers during their two encounters in the league stage and the semifinals.

Mitchell's impressive performance saw him accumulate 552 runs in 10 matches, finishing as the fifth-highest run-scorer with two centuries and as many fifties.

In an otherwise forgettable World Cup campaign for Sri Lanka, young Dilshan Madushanka's standout performance stood out. With 21 wickets in nine matches, he concluded the tournament as the third-highest wicket-taker.

Australia's victorious campaign featured their sole specialist spinner, Adam Zampa, who claimed the second-best bowler title with 23 wickets in 11 matches, securing the final spot in the XI. Meanwhile, South Africa's Gerald Coetzee was honored as the 12th man.

ICC's Team of the Tournament: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, KL Rahul (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Dilshan Madushanka. 12th man: Gerald Coetzee.