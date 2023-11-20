Silence of crowd after Virat Kohli got out was most satisfying, says Australian skipper Cummins (WATCH)

Following Australia's 6th ODI World Cup win, skipper Pat Cummins shared his view on his feeling at the time when he took Indian batting icon Virat Kohli's wicket during the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In the ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, an eerie quiet descended over the sea of blue as Pat Cummins dismissed the formidable Virat Kohli. For the Australian skipper, securing his country's sixth ODI World Cup title marked a pinnacle of joy, describing the hushed stadium as perhaps the "sweetest moment" of his cricket career.

Reflecting on the victory, Cummins, the fifth Australian captain to achieve this feat, confessed that the 50-over format had rekindled his passion. The pivotal moment came when he dismissed Kohli, who was cruising at 54. A well-executed delivery with an unexpected bounce led Kohli to play on, attempting a shot towards the covers. As Cummins celebrated the triumph, he acknowledged the special allure of the one-day format that had reignited his love for the game.

"Yeah, I think so," Cummins nodded in affirmative when asked if the silence was his sweetest experience on a cricket field.

"We did take a second in the huddle just to acknowledge the silence that was going around the crowd. It just felt like it was one of those days where it was all made for him to score another hundred like he normally does and that was satisfying," Cummins said.

Cummins is optimistic about the enduring legacy of the ODI World Cup, emphasizing its unique place in cricket history. He contends that the tournament's rich tradition, coupled with the compelling narratives woven by players, ensures its continued significance. In contrast, he suggests that it's the bilateral series that pose potential challenges, hinting at the complexities and issues that can arise in the context of such contests.

"I must say, maybe because we won, I did fall in love with ODI again this World Cup. I think the scenario where every game really matters, it does mean a bit different to just a bilateral," he acknowledged.

"I mean, the World Cup's got such rich history, I'm sure it's going to be around for a long time. Yeah, there's so many wonderful games, so many wonderful stories within this last couple of months. So, I think there's definitely a place," the Australian skipper added.

Enduring personal tragedy in March, he had to cut short his tour of India due to the loss of his mother. Despite this heart-wrenching setback, he not only made a triumphant comeback but also captained his team to victory in the World Test Championship, claimed the prestigious Ashes, and now, he proudly attains what he describes as the "pinnacle of this sport." Truly, Australia's 'Captain Marvel' has achieved it all.

"Yeah, I mean at this moment just incredibly proud really of the year we've had. I have obviously had a really big year," he said.

"I know my family at home is watching, just got a message from dad saying he's had a lot of 4am wake ups, not going to bed until 4am, so he's as pumped as anything. So yeah, you sacrifice a lot to play for Australia," Cummins added.

"Everyone in the team has and we've spent a lot of this year away but we do it for these moments and my wife and two girls are probably asleep, but they're all pumped, they do the journey with us. So, everyone's got their own story, but there's a lot of proud people out there in our team," Cummins said.

Observing from his hotel room, he witnessed a sea of Indian supporters, adorned in vibrant blue, making their way towards the stadium. A palpable nervous energy overcame him, prompting him to pace anxiously back and forth within the confines of his hotel room.

"I always like to say I'm pretty relaxed but I was a little bit nervous this morning," he admitted.

"Just pacing around, waiting for it to start, seeing the sea of blue in the hotel getting closer to the ground. Observing the sea of blue, cars parked with selfie cameras out, you knew you were walking into something pretty special," Cummins described his experience before the game.

"And then to walk out for the toss and just see 130,000 blue Indian shirts, it's an experience you'll never forget. Awesome day and the good thing was they weren't too noisy for most of it," he said.

In the midst of a whirlwind of emotions, the captain discussed Travis Head, a player known for consistently challenging India, whether in the WTC final or the ODI World Cup final. The Indian team finds themselves without a solution for his formidable performances.

"Travis Head was phenomenal. A lot of credit should also go to Andrew McDonald and George Bailey, the selectors, to take a punt," he commended the backroom staff who held steadfast in their conviction regarding the importance of including the left-hander in the lineup.

"He had a broken finger, a broken hand for the half of the tournament, but to keep him in the squad was a huge risk. And the medical team were fantastic, obviously, to get him into a place where he could perform. So that was a big risk," Cummins said.

"I think we could have been made to look really silly if that didn't pay off, but you got to take those risks to win a tournament," he added.

"Trav, the player we've seen in Tests, epitomises everything I want in a cricket team. He takes the game on, plays with a smile, puts pressure back on the opposition, and is just great fun to be around. I couldn't be happier for Trav," the skipper wouldn't stop gushing in his mate's praise.