    Rohit Sharma labelled 'certified great' as Afghanistan stars share honest views ahead of IND vs AFG

    Ahead of the highly anticipated clash between India and Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage, Afghanistan stars Mohammad Nabi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Azmatullah Omarzai praise Indian captain Rohit Sharma, highlighting his batting prowess and leadership qualities.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

    As the excitement builds for the clash between India and Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage, key players from the Afghanistan National Cricket Team, including Mohammad Nabi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Azmatullah Omarzai, have shared their honest views on Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

    Anticipation for IND vs AFG Showdown

    India and Afghanistan are set to kick off their Super 8 campaign at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, with both teams riding high on confidence after impressive performances in the league stage of the tournament.

    Rohit Sharma's Importance for Team India

    India's captain Rohit Sharma, known for his explosive batting, will play a crucial role for his team in the upcoming clash. Despite a somewhat subdued start to the tournament, Rohit's leadership and ability to provide his team with positive starts will be pivotal in setting the tone for India's performance.

    Assessing Rohit Sharma's Form

    While Rohit Sharma began the tournament with a stellar innings against Ireland, subsequent matches saw him facing challenges, particularly against Pakistan and the United States of America. However, with the Super 8 stage set in the Caribbean, the pressure is on Rohit to deliver consistently and lead his team from the front.

    Afghanistan Players Laud Rohit Sharma

    Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, Afghanistan players shared their admiration for Rohit Sharma's cricketing prowess. Mohammad Nabi praised Rohit's ability to handle spin bowling, emphasizing his composure and skill at the crease. Naveen-ul-Haq echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Rohit's consistent performances over the years as an opener.

    Azmatullah Omarzai, acknowledging Rohit's nickname "Hitman," lauded his impeccable timing and versatility in shot-making, underscoring his impact on the game.

    Rohit Sharma's Captaincy

    In addition to his batting prowess, Rohit Sharma's captaincy has also been lauded by his teammates and opponents alike. His astute leadership and tactical acumen have played a significant role in India's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024, further solidifying his status as a cricketing stalwart.

    As cricket enthusiasts await the electrifying clash between India and Afghanistan, the admiration for Rohit Sharma from both sides underscores the mutual respect and sportsmanship in the game. With Rohit's leadership and batting brilliance on display, fans can expect a thrilling contest between two formidable cricketing nations.

