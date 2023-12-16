Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ritika Sajdeh's first reaction after Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians captain sparks CSK connection

    The 2024 IPL could well be Rohit Sharma's last as a player in the Mumbai Indians jersey after the popular franchise announced Hardik Pandya as its skipper on Friday.

    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 7:56 PM IST

    The recent headline-making news in Indian cricket revolves around Hardik Pandya taking over as the captain of the Mumbai Indians, replacing Rohit Sharma. For 11 seasons, Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai Indians, guiding the team to become one of the most formidable sides in the IPL. The announcement by the Mumbai Indians followed Hardik Pandya's return to the franchise last month, following a high-profile trade from the Gujarat Titans, where he served as the captain in the last two seasons. Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's wife, has now shared her initial reaction to the change in captaincy. Her response came through a social media post from the Chennai Super Kings.

    "2013 - 2023: A decade of spirited challenge! Much respect, Rohit!" was posted by Chennai Super Kings on Instagram. Ritika Sajdeh responded with a yellow heart sign.

    Following the announcement of the captaincy change, MI shared a heartfelt post on social media dedicated to Rohit.\

    "Ro, In 2013 you took over as captain of MI. You asked us to Believe. In victories & defeats, you asked us to Smile. 10 years & 6 trophies later, here we are. Our forever captain your legacy will be etched in Blue & Gold. Thank you, Captain RO," wrote MI on X, formerly Twitter.

    In a statement on Friday, Mumbai Indians announced that the change in leadership was part of their future planning and expressed gratitude to Rohit for his exemplary service to the franchise. Mumbai Indians, alongside Chennai Super Kings, are the most successful IPL franchises, each winning five titles.

    Rohit, who recently led India to the ODI World Cup final, had been at the helm of the franchise since 2013, guiding them to their first of five IPL trophies. The other titles under Rohit's captaincy were secured in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. In IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs.

    "We express our gratitude to Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership; his tenure as the captain of the Mumbai Indians since 2013 has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Mahela Jayawardene, MI's Global Head of Performance.

