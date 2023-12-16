IPL 2024 auction: Purse available, key positions to be filled, potential targets and more of all 10 teams

The 10 IPL franchises collectively hold a purse of Rs 262.95 crore for the 2024 auction, marking the highest combined purse for a "mini auction" in the history of the IPL.

There are currently 77 available slots in the IPL 2024 auction, with 30 of them reserved for overseas players. The auction is set to take place in Dubai on December 19. The 10 IPL franchises collectively hold a purse of Rs 262.95 crore for this auction, marking the highest combined purse for a "mini auction" in the history of the IPL. Each team's exact purse and the specific slots they need to fill will be crucial factors in shaping their strategies for the upcoming auction.

Here's a look at how much does each IPL franchise have in their purse and what are the key slots that they need to fill:

Chennai Super Kings

Purse available: Rs 31.40 crore

Slots left: 6 (3 overseas players)

Key positions to be filled: A substitute for Ambati Rayudu is required, particularly another Indian middle-order batsman with power-hitting capabilities. Additionally, the team is in need of an overseas fast bowler who can potentially serve as an all-rounder, and an Indian fast bowler to bolster their bowling unit.

Potential targets: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, who had a stellar ODI World Cup 2023, could be a perfect fit in the team. NZ's Daryl Mitchell and England's Harry Brook could well be another option for CSK. Some of the Indian players that could be on CSK's radar are Manish Pandey, Shahrukh Khan, Karun Nair, Shardul Thaku and Raj Angad Bawa.

Players retained: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Mumbai Indians

Purse available: Rs 17.75 crore

Slots left: 8 (4 overseas players)

Key positions to be filled: Historically, the Mumbai Indians' formidable teams have consistently featured two overseas fast bowlers, with one of them often being an all-rounder. Therefore, it is anticipated that they will actively seek players with these skill sets in the upcoming auction. Additionally, there is a possibility that they might consider a spin-bowling all-rounder to further enhance their team composition. All eyes will also be on how the saga following Rohit Sharma replacement as captain with Hardik Pandya unfolds at the IPL 2024 auction.

Potential targets: Some of the players that the team could be eyeing are South Africa's Gerald Coetzee, Beuran Hendricks, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, Afghan sensation Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and SA's George Linde.

Players retained: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans

Purse available: Rs 38.15 crore

Slots left: 8 (2 overseas players)

Key positions to be filled: Though finding an exact like-for-like replacement may be challenging, the team requires a substitute for Hardik Pandya, preferably an all-rounder proficient in either batting or bowling—potentially an overseas player. Additionally, there is a need for an overseas fast bowler to fill the void left by Alzarri Joseph. Furthermore, an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is sought as a backup option for Wriddhiman Saha.

Potential targets: Some of the players that GT could go for in the auction are Gerald Coetzee, Rachin Ravindra and Australia's Pat Cummins.

Players retained: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse available: Rs 32.70 crore

Slots left: 12 (4 overseas players)

Key positions to be filled: The team is in search of two overseas fast bowlers, with one possessing all-round skills. Additionally, they are looking for an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman.

Potential targets: KKR could eye the likes of Pat Cummins, Travis Head, David Willey or Matt Henry and Harshal Patel.

Players retained: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Purse available: Rs 23.25 crore

Slots left: 6 (3 overseas players)

Key positions to be filled: Substitutes are needed for Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel. An overseas fast bowler is required to fill the void left by Josh Hazlewood. Additionally, an Indian all-rounder or finisher is sought to replace Shahbaz Ahmed, who moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad through a trade.

Potential targets: Some of the players that RCB could be targeting are Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Coetzee, Pat Cummins, Dilshan Madushanka, Lockie Ferguson, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Shahrukh Khan, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav.

Players retained: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse available: Rs 34 crore

Slots left: 6 (3 overseas players)

Key positions to be filled: The team is on the lookout for an overseas all-rounder, proficient in either batting or bowling, along with an Indian batter. Furthermore, they are in need of an overseas wristspinner. SRH's primary challenge revolves around acquiring a skilled spinner to fill the gap left by the departures of Rashid Khan, along with the recent releases of Adil Rashid and Akeal Hosein.

Potential targets: Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi could be an option for SRH. Mitchell Starc, Gerald Coetzee, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel are some of the other options available. In the batting department, SRH could bid for England's Harry Brook again, this time at a lower price. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell also fits the bill.

Players retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande

Delhi Capitals

Purse available: Rs 28.95 crore

Slots left: 9 (4 overseas players)

Key positions to be filled: The team is in search of an overseas fast-bowling all-rounder, an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, and an Indian player to fulfill the role of a finisher. DC let go of 11 players from the previous year's squad, which included West Indies power-hitter Rovman Powell and South African batter Rilee Rossouw. Among these 11 players, three are bowlers, and eight are batters, signaling a focus on bolstering their bowling and batting departments during the upcoming mini-auction.

Potential targets: Some of the players they could target are Daryl Mitchell, KS Bharat, Pat Cummins, Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, England's Chris Woakes, Shahrukh Khan, Harry Brook, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi and Saurav Chauhan.

Punjab Kings

Purse available: Rs 29.10 crore

Slots left: 8 (2 overseas players)

Key positions to be filled: The team is in need of an Indian batting all-rounder to fill the void left by the release of Shahrukh Khan. Additionally, they are looking for an overseas fast-bowling all-rounder. Similar to several other teams, PBKS will be actively seeking bowlers, both spinners and pacers. With only Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar as their primary spin-bowling choices, there is a clear intent to strengthen and enhance their options in that department. Similarly, their fast-bowling lineup could benefit from a high-profile addition, given that Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada are likely to be regular starters. While Sam Curran provides another fast-bowling option, the inclusion of an Indian pacer would significantly strengthen their squad, particularly with the Impact Substitute rule in play. Their batting appears robust, featuring Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran in the top and middle-order positions. However, following the departure of the hard-hitting Shahrukh Khan, they might explore the market for a finisher.

Potential targets: Some of the players that PBKS could target are Wanindu Hasaranga, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Michael Bracewell, Hrithik Shokeen, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Karthik Tyagi, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Harry Brook, Daryl Mitchell, Tristan Stubbs, Rilee Rossouw and James Neesham.

Rajasthan Royals

Purse available: Rs 14.50 crore

Slots left: 8 (3 overseas players)

Key positions to be filled: The team is in the market for an overseas batter or batting all-rounder, along with an overseas fast bowler to serve as a backup for Trent Boult. Following the release of Devdutt Padikkal, RR could explore the option of acquiring a batter in the upcoming auction.

Potential targets: Some of the players that RR could target are NZ's Jimmy Neesham, who could provide the team with additional strength in batting and bring variety to their bowling attack. Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur could also be on RR's radar. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra also emerges as a potential target. The young batter also brings the added dimension of left-arm spin to the table, contributing to the team's bowling depth. Another potential target for the middle-order batting slot is New Zealander Daryl Mitchell.

Retained players: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants

Purse available: Rs 13.15 crore

Slots left: 6 (2 overseas players)

Key position to be filled: In the 2023 season, there was a gap in the batting lineup, particularly at the No. 3 position, and ideally, they were looking for an Indian player to fill this role. LSG experimented with various options, including Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, and even had Krunal Pandya try the position at one point, but none of them proved to be successful in that slot. A substitute for Avesh Khan is on the team's radar, especially after his trade to Gujarat Titans. LSG need a pacer that can support Mark Wood and Naveen-ul-Haq. There is also consideration for an Indian all-rounder to potentially fill this role.

Potential targets: Australia's Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand and South Africa's Gerald Coetzee could be on LSG's target. The management can opt for an Indian pacer like Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Mavi, Chetan Sakariya and Yash Dayal. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Chennai's Shahrukh Khan can also be suitable options for the side.

Retained players: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq

