Ravi Shastri calls for life ban on perpetrators following Yuzvendra Chahal shocking revelation

Yuzvendra Chahal recently revealed a shocking experience where he was involved in a life risk by some of his teammates. Ravi Shastri has called for a life ban on the perpetrators.

The Indian cricketing fraternity was shocked after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed a scary, life-threatening experience from a couple of his teammates during his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint with Mumbai Indians (MI). Chahal disclosed that he was left hanging by one of his drunk teammates from the 15th-floor balcony of his team hotel. Meanwhile, former Team Indian coach Ravi Shastri has called for a life ban on the perpetrators.

"I never shared this. It was from 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru. There was a get-together after that. So, there was a very drunk player. I won't say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time, and he just called me, took me outside, and hung me from the balcony," Chahal had admitted in a video posted by his current IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Meanwhile, Shastri told ESPNCricinfo, "No laughing matter at all. I do not know who the person is. (He) was not in a conscious state of mind. If that's the case, it is a big worry because it puts someone's life at risk. People might think it's funny, but it's not funny at all for me."

"It shows that the person who is trying to do it is in a state that you would say not appropriate. And, when you are in that kind of state and are trying something, then one mistake, chances of mistakes are even more in a situation like that. So, it is not acceptable at all," added Shastri.

Shastri further stated that he had heard such a thing for the first time. He demanded that the assaulter be sent to rehab immediately following a life ban on him. Besides sensitisation and player education, he also backed players to bring such incidents to light. He believes that just like Anti-Corruption Unit, a rulebook should be in place for such incidents, where failure to reveal such approaches would lead to penalisation.