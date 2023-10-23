Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan Royals determined to do well: Shane Bond after appointment as fast-bowling and assistant coach

    Former New Zealand pace bowler Shane Bond, recently relieved of his responsibilities with the Mumbai Indians, was appointed to the dual positions of assistant coach and fast-bowling coach for the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

    Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond, who was recently relieved of his duties with the Mumbai Indians, has taken on a new role as the assistant coach and fast-bowling coach for the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. Bond, at 48 years old, is set to join the franchise for the 2024 edition of the IPL. He will integrate into the coaching staff during the upcoming months. His association with the Royals allows him to reunite with some of the talented fast bowlers he has worked with before.

    Shane Bond has a notable history as a fast-bowling coach. He previously served as the bowling coach for the New Zealand national team between 2012 and 2015, contributing to their journey to the final of the 2015 World Cup. In 2015, he was employed by the Mumbai franchise in the IPL and played a significant role in their success, helping them secure four IPL titles in nine seasons.

    Also read: 'Over to Malinga': Mumbai Indians' fans thank Shane Bond after NZ legend parts way with IPL team

    Under Bond's guidance, several fast bowlers, including prominent names like Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, and Trent Boult, evolved into T20 specialists. With his new role at the Rajasthan Royals, Bond will continue to work with Trent Boult and has the potential to enhance the skills of the current core of fast bowlers in the team, which includes Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, and Kuldip Yadav.

    Shane Bond shared his enthusiasm about joining the Rajasthan Royals, noting that the franchise is forward-thinking and determined to succeed. "It's a forward thinking franchise who are determined to do well and I'm excited about being part of their vision. The bowling group is a great mix of youth and experience, and it will be awesome to work alongside them," said the veteran NZ pacer in his first words upon joining the Jaipur-based franchise.

    Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket for the Rajasthan Royals, extended a warm welcome to Shane Bond, acknowledging Bond's immense experience and expertise in mentoring top cricketers. "Shane is one of the greatest fast bowlers of modern-day cricket, and brings with himself a wealth of experience and knowledge having mentored some of the best in the business. He has served in the IPL and in India for a number of years and is well versed with the processes involved within the franchise ecosystem. He is someone who has a keen eye for helping the best become even better," said the Sri Lankan legend.

