    Pulwama Terror Attack: Kohli, Laxman, Sehwag and other cricketers salute CRPF bravehearts

    Several luminaries of the Indian cricketing fraternity have paid homage to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pulwama, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 4:18 PM IST
    The Indian cricketing fraternity on Monday paid homage to the Bravehearts who lost their lives in the dastardly Pulwama terror attack that shook the nation on February 14, 2019. 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in the cowardly attack by Pakistan-bred terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, sparking tensions between the two nations.

    Also watch: Terror Decoded: Pakistan-bred Jaish-e-Mohammad

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, NCA head coach and legendary batter VVS Laxman, and several other stars from India's cricketing arena took to Twitter to salute and pay their heartfelt tributes to the CRPF personnel killed on that horrific day.

    Remembering the sacrifices of the CRPF jawans in the Pulwama terror attack, Virat Kohli said in a tweet: My tribute to the martyrs and the families of the Pulwama attack. Always in our hearts.

    National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman hailed the Bravehearts for sacrificing their lives while serving the country. "Salute to the brave CRPF Jawans who laid down their lives in the  #PulwamaAttack. Heartfelt tributes to the martyrs. Jai Hind," Laxman said in his tweet.

    Meanwhile, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir too paid homage to the martyrs. "Terrorism will be wiped off from the face of this earth. Never forget #PulwamaAttack," the two-time World Cup winner Gambhir said in a tweet.

    Former India opener Virender Sehwag stated that he felt very privileged to contribute in a small way to the lives of sons of our heroes of Pulwama attack. He shared the image of the kids of the jawans who died in the attack and revealed that they have been studying at Sehwag International School. Apart from Sehwag, Navdeep Saini and legendary pacer Venkatesh Prasad too honoured the Pulwama martyrs.

    Not just the cricketing community, but people from all walks of life have paid tributes to the 2019 Pulwama martyrs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the sacrifices made by the CRPF jawans.

    "I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country, " PM Modi tweeted.

    Also read: Telangana CM KCR demands surgical strikes 'saboot', slams BJP 'propaganda'

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 4:18 PM IST
