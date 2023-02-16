Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prithvi Shaw 'selfie' attack case: Influencer Sapna Gill arrested for allegedly assaulting cricketer

    Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car was allegedly attacked with a baseball bat by a group of people after an argument over taking selfies took place outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 7:52 PM IST

    Social media influencer Sapna Gill was on Thursday arrested by Mumbai Police after a case of rioting and extortion was registered against her and seven others for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car with a baseball following an argument over taking selfies with him outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz.

    According to reports, Sapna Gill's medical was completed after the arrest and will be produced in court on Friday.

    A police official stated that the incident occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday when Prithvi Shaw had gone to the hotel near the domestic airport at Santacruz for dinner with his businessman friend.

    Shaw's friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav, who runs a cafe, lodged a complaint in this connection. Yadav has been staying with Shaw for the last three years at Bandra. 

    Based on his complaint, the Oshiwara police registered a case against the eight accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and others.

    A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 

    As per the complaint, a man and a woman approached Shaw for a selfie. Initially, the cricketer allowed them to do so. However, after they insisted on clicking more selfies with him, Shaw turned down the request. After that, the accused started arguing and misbehaving with the cricketer.

    On seeing this, the hotel manager intervened and asked the duo, demanding selfies with Shaw, to vacate the premises.

    After this incident, Shaw and Yadav had dinner at the hotel. But while they were stepping out with their friend, they saw the same people holding a baseball bat. 

    After they sat in their car, they attacked the vehicle's windshield with the baseball bat. Sensing more trouble, Shaw was shifted to another car, while Yadav and others drove his vehicle to Oshiwara.

    Yadav saw three motorcycles and a white-coloured car chasing their vehicle. Around 4 am, those following him attacked his car when it was taking a U-turn near a petrol pump on Link Road. One of them slammed the baseball bat on the rear windshield.

    The six motorcycle-borne persons and two others in the car, including Sapna Gill, abused Yadav and those accompanying him. After that, Yadav took the car to the Oshiwara police station. The eight accused also followed them there. 

    Sapna Gill allegedly started arguing and threatened Yadav to pay Rs 50,000 to settle the matter, or she would lodge a false police complaint against them, the police official said.

    These allegations have, however, been rubbished by those named in the police case. Ali Kashif Khan, Sapna Gill's lawyer, alleged that Prithvi Shaw assaulted the influencer. "Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi's hand. Prithvi's friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical," Gill's lawyer had earlier claimed.

    (With inputs from PTI)

