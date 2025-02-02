Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Parsee Gymkhana in Mumbai, plays tennis-ball cricket

Rishi Sunak enjoys tennis-ball cricket in Mumbai, praises Parsee Gymkhana's "extraordinary achievement" on its anniversary, and looks forward to more visits.

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a good time in Mumbai on Sunday, visiting the iconic Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai and enjoying a game of tennis-ball cricket. He even joked about his performance, saying he was happy not to have gotten out too many times.

Sunak took to X to express his excitement, writing, "No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket." He also praised the Parsee Gymkhana Club on their anniversary celebrations, saying it was an "extraordinary achievement".

"Great to be with all of you at the Parsee Gymkhana Club at its anniversary celebrations. What an extraordinary achievement. So much history and so much exciting stuff to come. I managed not to get out too many times this morning," he said.

The Parsee Gymkhana has a rich history, dating back to February 25, 1885, when it was founded by Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy as its founder president and Jamsetjee Tata as chairman. The club moved to its current location along Marine Drive in 1887.

Sunak, who seemed to have enjoyed his visit, told reporters that he looked forward to more such visits.

