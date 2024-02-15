PCB terminates pacer Haris Rauf's central contract over withdrawal from Australia Test tour

"Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been penalised by Pakistan Cricket Board, following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24," the PCB said in a statement.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday took disciplinary action by terminating the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf for withdrawing from the recent Test series in Australia. Additionally, the PCB declared that Haris will not receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in any foreign league until June 30, 2024.

"After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris’ central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024," it added.

According to the PCB, its management offered Haris a personal hearing on January 30, adhering to the principles of natural justice. However, his response during the hearing was deemed unsatisfactory.

"Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract," the Board said.

Players holding central contracts in category B, like Haris, receive a monthly salary of approximately 4.6 million, in addition to match fees, allowances, and other applicable bonuses.

Pakistan's three-match Test tour of Australia took place from December 18, 2023, to January 7, 2024, resulting in Pakistan losing all three Tests.

Before the tour to Australia in December, Chief Selector Wahab Riaz stated in a press conference that Haris, initially available for the Tests, withdrew due to work management and fitness issues.

During the same period as the national team's engagement in the Tests against Australia, Haris participated in the Big Bash League. However, the PCB permitted his selection in the T20 squad for the subsequent series in New Zealand.