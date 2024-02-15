IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Sarfaraz Khan slams half-century on debut; father applauds, blows kiss from crowd (WATCH)

Sarfaraz Khan made a stunning entrance into Test cricket, achieving the fastest fifty on debut by an Indian player. His remarkable feat has added a new chapter to his debut and underscores his promising start in the world of Test cricket.

In a captivating moment during the 3rd Test between India and England, Sarfaraz Khan marked his debut with a spectacular half-century. The match not only witnessed his cricket prowess but also a heartwarming scene as his father blew a kiss from the crowd, turning the moment into a viral sensation. Join us in celebrating Sarfaraz Khan's impactful debut and the touching connection between the budding cricketer and his proud father.

Fifty for the debutant, Sarfaraz Khan! What an innings this has been from Sarfaraz. He has waited years for this moment and today is the day. Tossed up on the pads. Sarfaraz flicks it to wide of mid-wicket and brings up his fifty with a single. He gets a standing ovation from his father, wife, and his teammates.

