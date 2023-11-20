PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announces Pakistan squad for Australia tour, picks 3 uncapped players

Pakistan has announced the team for the three-match test series against Australia in December. Wahab Riaz has tried to infuse younger and raw talent into the team by including Saim Ayub, Aamir Jamal, and Khurrum Shehzad.

The Pakistan Cricket Team is now gearing up for the Australia tour after a disastrous ODI World Cup 2023 campaign. Pakistan cricket establishment has conducted various important changes and the team will usher into a new era starting from the Australia tour in December.

Pakistan is set to play three test matches against Australia starting from 14th December in Perth. After the three-match test series, the Pakistan cricket team will travel to New Zealand for a five-match T20I series thus starting their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024 which is a few months away.

PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz on Monday announced the Pakistan test team for the Australia tour. Surprisingly, many of the team's World Cup 2023 players have been selected for the tour despite growing concerns over workload management. The majority of their star players will feature in the three-match test series.

Haris Rauf will miss the important tour as he made a last-minute U-turn over his availability. Firstly, Haris Rauf made himself available for the three matches but at the eleventh hour, Haris Rauf cited workload management and pulled himself out of the Australia tour.

Wahab Riaz said, “He (Haris Rauf) has concerns over workload and fitness issues. We have kept the pitches in mind and added more pace bowling resources to the team to ensure that the management can be flexible with the team combinations in all three Test matches.

Pakistan has started off the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 really well, after their success in Sri Lanka earlier this year. We hope that the team can carry this momentum ahead in Australia as well. We have tried to ensure that the team has all relevant resources to find success in Australia.”

The men in green called three uncapped players - Saim Ayub, Aamir Jamal, and Khurrum Shehzad. These players have done extremely well in the domestic circuit to get a call from the national side. Wahab Riaz is trying to infuse more young and raw talent into the national side with a particular strategy.

Pakistan squad for Australia Test series: Shan Masood (capt), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Nauman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi.