Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli stands by and backs Team India, says “You Don't Give Up On Family“

Indian cricketers are receiving emotional support from their family members as well as fans. Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna Kohli took to Instagram to express support for the Indian cricket team after the earth-shattering World Cup final loss.

A lot of tributes are being poured for the Indian cricket team who faced the humiliation of a World Cup Final loss. The confident side arrived at the final game on the back of a 10-game winning streak. But they couldn't make it count when it mattered as Australia won the game comfortably.

Amidst, another Knockout game loss, Indian fans have come ahead to support the Indian players. Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna Kohli has stood by Team India and expressed proud feelings for Virat Kohli after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Bhawna Kohli on Instagram wrote, “I know we all expected a different result but we are with you TEAM INDIA because you don't give up on your family when they fall. In fact thats the time we support them. Virat you have made us so so proud that there is nothing more that we could ask for love you # Proud forever.”

Virat Kohli had the best of his tournament in his cricketing career as he managed to shatter many batting records. He struck 765 runs in 11 matches with an average of 95.62. Even in the World Cup Final, he continued the run machine momentum as most of the other Indian batters failed to make a mark.

Virat Kohli managed to win the Player of the Tournament Award but the smile was never present on his face when he received the award. The Indian batsman was also emotionally fragile when he met his wife Anushka Sharma right after losing the World Cup final. The couple shared an emotional hug on the ground.