Past clashes with Gambhir won't 'affect relationship in dressing room': Virat Kohli to BCCI officials

In a significant development for Indian cricket, Gautam Gambhir has commenced his role as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, succeeding Rahul Dravid. Gambhir’s appointment comes on the heels of his impressive work in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the past few years. However, the spotlight has also turned to the dynamics between Gambhir and Virat Kohli, given their well-documented on-field clashes in the past.

Despite their previous differences, Virat Kohli has reportedly assured the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that his relationship with Gambhir will not impact their professional collaboration within the team. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Kohli Kohli has told BCCI that he will not allow the past differences between the two "affect their professional relationship in the dressing room."

Gambhir and Kohli are both known for their passionate approach to cricket. Their on-field confrontations, particularly as captains of rival IPL teams, have been fiery. However, their relationship appeared amicable when they crossed paths during an IPL 2024 match, following Gambhir’s switch to Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor.

A few months ago, Gambhir addressed the public perception of his relationship with Kohli, stating, "The perception is far away from the reality. My relationship with Virat Kohli is something this country doesn't need to know. He has as much right as I do to express himself and help our respective teams win. Our relation is not to give masala to the public."

Kohli echoed this sentiment, sharing an incident where he hugged Naveen-ul-Haq and Gambhir, which surprised many. "People are very disappointed with my behaviour. I hugged Naveen, and then the other day, Gauti bhai [Gautam Gambhir] came and hugged me. Your masala is over, so you're booing. We're not kids anymore," Kohli remarked at a Puma event.

In a show of support for Gambhir's new role, both Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, who were initially not expected to be available for the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, have made themselves available for selection. This series marks the first time Kohli will work with Gambhir as part of the same team setup.

As Gambhir begins his tenure, the Indian cricket community looks forward to a new chapter with the hope that the collective efforts of Gambhir, Kohli, and the rest of the team will lead to significant successes on the international stage.

