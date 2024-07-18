Pakistani sports journalist Qadir Khawaja heavily trolled for cropping BCCI's earnings in richest boards list

Pakistani sports journalist Qadir Khawaja stirred controversy on social media after sharing a cropped image of a post highlighting the world's richest cricket boards, omitting BCCI's substantial earnings. The original post ranked BCCI at the top with Rs 18,760 crore, followed by Cricket Australia at Rs 658 crore, England Cricket Board at Rs 492 crore, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at Rs 458 crore, and Bangladesh Cricket Board at Rs 425 crore.

"Pakistan cricket board is in richest cricket board list... Where is billion dollars board (India)???" the Samaa TV journalist wrote in an X post on Thursday.

Khawaja's post, which featured PCB's position on the list but excluded BCCI's figure, sparked immediate backlash from Indian users on X, formerly Twitter.

One user reposted the original image, showcasing BCCI's significant financial standing as the richest cricket board globally. The move led to a flurry of critical comments directed at Khawaja, with many questioning the credibility of his post and his journalistic integrity.

"Pakistanis and their obsession with cutting things... Cropped India and asking where's India," remarked one user, reflecting the sentiment among several Indian netizens who accused Khawaja of misleading his audience. Others criticized the act as a deliberate attempt to downplay BCCI's financial stature in global cricket.

Indian users expressed frustration and disbelief, with comments ranging from sarcastic remarks to direct critiques of Khawaja's professionalism. "Why u cut everything???" queried one user, while another questioned, "Are you a graduate from Madrasa?"

Moreover, some users pointed out the practical implications of BCCI's financial prowess compared to PCB's financial challenges. "Pakistan cricket board is in the richest list that's why 6-6 months of pending salary of your cricketers. And see this is the reality," remarked one user, addressing the financial disparities between the boards.

Here's a look at some of the reactions of Indian netizens trolling Pakistani sports journalist Qadir Khawaja over his misleading post on X:

