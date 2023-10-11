Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan's Rizwan dedicates record-breaking World Cup win against SL to 'brothers and sisters in Gaza'

    Mohammed Rizwan, who scored an unbeaten century (131), and the young Abdullah Shafique (113), who achieved his maiden ODI century, played pivotal roles in Pakistan's historic chase of 345 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

    Pakistan Rizwan dedicates record-breaking World Cup win against SL to 'brothers and sisters in Gaza' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter, Mohammed Rizwan, on Wednesday dedicated his team's record-breaking performance against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023 to the "brothers and sisters in Gaza." Rizwan, who scored an unbeaten century (131), and the young Abdullah Shafique (113), who achieved his maiden ODI century, played pivotal roles in Pakistan's historic chase of 345 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

    Also read: WC 2023, PAK vs SL: Playing in Hyderabad felt like playing in Rawalpindi, says Rizwan; to pray for curator

    The standout moment was Rizwan and Shafique's partnership of 176 runs for the third wicket, which propelled Pakistan to victory in 48.2 overs. This remarkable feat marked the highest successful run-chase in the history of the World Cup, surpassing Ireland's record during the 2011 World Cup when they chased down 329 against England.

    In a heartfelt statement, Rizwan expressed, "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout,"

    The context behind Rizwan's dedication relates to a recent conflict in which Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in more than 900 casualties. In response to the attack, Jerusalem declared war against the assailants, further emphasizing the significance of Rizwan's dedication in the world of sports.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Astrologer Greenstone Lobo's unique take on India vs Afghanistan encounter osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Can Afghanistan upset India? Scientific astrologer predicts - WATCH

    70 80 percent recovered Shubman Gill to fly to Ahmedabad to continue recovery from dengue fever snt

    '70-80 percent recovered': Shubman Gill to fly to Ahmedabad to continue recovery from dengue fever

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; The dilemma of Ravichandran Ashwin's place in India's Playing XI osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; The dilemma of Ravichandran Ashwin's place in India's Playing XI

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; Head-to-head record, pitch report, form guide and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan; Head-to-head record, pitch report, form guide and more

    WC 2023, PAK vs SL: Playing in Hyderabad felt like playing in Rawalpindi, says Rizwan; to pray for curator snt

    WC 2023, PAK vs SL: Playing in Hyderabad felt like playing in Rawalpindi, says Rizwan; to pray for curator

    Recent Stories

    Israel Palestine War Blame Hamas for what happens to civilians in Gaza Israeli Ambassor to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely

    Israel-Palestine War: 'Blame Hamas for what happens to civilians in Gaza'

    Heroine of Israel 25-year-old Inbal Lieberman hailed for saving Nir Am from Hamas in Gaza conflict snt

    'Heroine of Israel': 25-year-old Inbal Lieberman hailed for saving Nir Am from Hamas in Gaza conflict

    Karnataka faces setback as CWRC orders 3000 cusecs water release to Tamil Nadu from October 16 for 15 days vkp

    Karnataka faces setback as CWRC orders 3000 cusecs water release to TN from October 16 for 15 days

    Kerala appointment bribery case: No money paid to Health Minister's PA, accused tells police rkn

    Kerala appointment bribery case: No money paid to Health Minister's PA, accused tells police

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Bomani Irani posts sweet video wishing dearest friend on social media - READ SHG

    Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Bomani Irani posts sweet video wishing dearest friend on social media - READ

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon