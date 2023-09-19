ODI World Cup 2023: Will R Ashwin replace injured Axar Patel? BCCI's chief selector gives sharp response

This article discusses Ravichandran Ashwin's unexpected return to ODI cricket, the reasons behind it, and the implications for India's squad as they prepare for the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Ravichandran Ashwin, a seasoned spinner and currently India's highest Test wicket-taker among active cricketers, is set to make his return to One Day Internationals (ODIs) after a hiatus since January 2022. The surprise call-up came for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which kicks off on Friday. This series serves as India's final preparation before the 2023 Cricket World Cup, commencing on October 5. It's noteworthy that Ashwin is not part of the ODI World Cup 2023 squad, leading to speculation surrounding his selection.

Ajit Agarkar, the Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), unveiled the squad for the Australia series on Monday and clarified that Ashwin's inclusion was due to an injury suffered by left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who is part of the ODI World Cup squad. Axar had missed the Asia Cup final due to a quadriceps injury.

When questioned about the possibility of Ashwin replacing Axar Patel if the latter isn't fit for the World Cup, Ajit Agarkar stated, "There are a couple of guys anyway, both him (Ashwin) and Washington (Sundar). What we know with Axar's (Patel) injury is that he should be okay. All will make it once we know that. But at least it leaves us with options. If these guys get a couple of games now, (it) gives the team management a few options if they need to go that way. If the need arises, we will probably have a look at it at that stage. But I don't think there is the need to speculate right now or make any decisions right now because we are hoping that Axar is fit."

The selectors have opted to rest the in-form Kuldeep Yadav for the first two ODIs. When asked about this decision, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma explained, "Kuldeep is a wrist spinner and needs rhythm, but we also deliberated that his bowling form is great, and as Ajit (chief selector) said, we needed to give some of the players a chance as they played only one match in the Asia Cup and are there in the World Cup squad. We needed to assess them as well. Kuldeep, we have seen for the last 18 months, and we didn't want to expose him. He will be playing in the last match, and the best decision to see him is in the third match. We have two practice games, and he will be back in bowling rhythm."

Squad for the first two ODIs: KL Rahul (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Squad for third ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj.