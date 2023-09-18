Ravichandran Ashwin returns to India squad for Australia ODIs; KL Rahul to lead the team in first two games

Ravichandran Ashwin makes a comeback as he gets selected for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. KL Rahul will assume the captain's role for the first two matches, while regular captain Rohit Sharma and several senior players rest.

In the upcoming three ODIs against Australia on September 22, 24, and 27, Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the squad. For the first two matches, regular captain Rohit Sharma and senior players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav will be resting, with KL Rahul assuming the captaincy for those games. The regular players will return for the final match, which is also India's last ODI before the World Cup.

The India squad for the first two ODIs includes KL Rahul as the captain, along with Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Washington Sundar.

The squad for the 3rd ODI comprises Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Ravichandran Ashwin, and Washington Sundar.

The decision to include both Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar, who are offspin allrounders, is due to Axar Patel's injury. The chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, expressed optimism about Axar's recovery.

Ravichandran Ashwin last played in an ODI in 2022 and has been absent from the 50-over format for an extended period. However, Rohit Sharma emphasized Ashwin's experience and mentioned that discussions with him had been ongoing, confirming his place in the team.

KL Rahul's appointment as captain came after Shreyas Iyer's late injury. Iyer had previously struggled with a stress fracture and underwent surgery. Although he recovered from the injury, he experienced back spasms during the Asia Cup, allowing Rahul to reclaim his spot in the middle-order. The selectors are hopeful that Iyer will regain full fitness during the Australia series.

